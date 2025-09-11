The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Update: McPhee explains firing of MTSU assistant dean

Noah McLane, Editor in chiefSeptember 11, 2025
ANDY HEIDT
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, 2025 the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee shared a letter with the campus community explaining his decision to fire an employee in a leadership role in the Office of Student Care and Conduct on Thursday morning.

The employee, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, allegedly posted to social media that she had “zero sympathy” for Charlie Kirk following his death on Wednesday.

This led to blowback from smaller conservative commentators to Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

via @MarshaBlackburn on X

Hours later, MTSU confirmed Sosh-Lightsy had been fired.

“This is the time we count on our staff to be thoughtful, supportive and even-keeled,” Thursday’s statement said. “Imagine our shock, then, when we learned that an employee had posted callous and insensitive comments on Facebook to an audience that certainly knows of her role at MTSU.”

Sosh-Lightsy’s job was to adjudicate student behavioral matters, but her actions made her ineligible to work with students on their conduct, according to the statement.

The entire statement is available below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MTSU (@mtsu)

via MTSU on Instagram

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].  

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Editor in Chief
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Update: McPhee explains firing of MTSU assistant dean