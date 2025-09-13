BREAKING: Quarterback Nick Vattiato moves into 2nd all-time in MTSU passing yards

This story has been updated to reflect real-time changes.

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rewrote the Blue Raider history book twice on Saturday afternoon, moving into second-place all-time in program passing yards.

Vattiato passed for 247 yards in Middle Tennessee’s 14-13 comeback victory over Nevada, passing 2013 Blue Raider graduate Logan Kilgore in yards in the first quarter and jumping 2001 graduate Wes Counts in the second half.

The redshirt senior would need 4,423 yards to take first however, as 2018 graduate Brent Stockstill still holds a demanding lead of the program record with 12,495 yards.

