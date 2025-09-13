The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
BREAKING: Quarterback Nick Vattiato moves into 2nd all-time in MTSU passing yards

The fifth-year senior passed Logan Kilgore (2010-2013) and Wes Counts (1998-2001) to move into second place.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorSeptember 13, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato throws in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

This story has been updated to reflect real-time changes.

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rewrote the Blue Raider history book twice on Saturday afternoon, moving into second-place all-time in program passing yards.

Vattiato passed for 247 yards in Middle Tennessee’s 14-13 comeback victory over Nevada, passing 2013 Blue Raider graduate Logan Kilgore in yards in the first quarter and jumping 2001 graduate Wes Counts in the second half.

The redshirt senior would need 4,423 yards to take first however, as 2018 graduate Brent Stockstill still holds a demanding lead of the program record with 12,495 yards.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

BREAKING: Quarterback Nick Vattiato moves into 2nd all-time in MTSU passing yards