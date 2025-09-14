Political Global Affairs department offers information for students

MTSU’s Department of Political and Global Affairs (PGA) hosted an informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, to introduce new and first-year students to academic resources and student organizations within the program.

“We present information about everything from how PGA is composed, what the difference between administration and faculty are, foundational resources for preparing for graduate school and law school and much more,” Kayla McCrary, PGA coordinator and staff member, said.

The meeting began by introducing the audience to Dr. Atchinson, the chair of PGA, who oversees the administration and operational duties of the department.

“If you ever have a big issue, it might be a good idea to go see Dr. Atchinson,” McCrary said.

Students received an interest form at the beginning of the event to collect basic knowledge of each student’s goals and wishes from the department. The form allows the association to connect with students and learn about them as people, McCrary said.

“We get to hear feedback that makes our department work more effectively and serve our student body’s interests,” McCrary said.

The meeting introduced Lee Anne Carmack and Lexie Copeland, PGA students and College of Liberal Arts (CLA) advisors who help with registration, staying on track for graduation and questions about general education classes.

“I was at the meeting to learn more about PGA and find more opportunities to be involved in clubs,” Farrah Renfroe, a sophomore political science major, said. “I think the meeting is insightful for all students because college can be very overwhelming, so we can learn what the department provides and how we can get help.”

PGA emphasized leadership opportunities, organizations and competitive teams such as the mock trial course, which teaches students the basics of the legal courtroom procedure, and the legal studies society, which students can join to learn about organizing different legal-related activities.

The meeting stressed the importance of keeping good grades for students, especially those pursuing law or graduate school. It reminded students about free academic tutoring for specific classes, the university writing center and the honors college.

McCrary specifically highlighted MTSU’s Model United Nations (Model UN) because it needs more student interest. Model UN simulates the United Nations and delegates universities as countries to send students to various councils, committees and crisis simulations. The student organization allows students to travel to different cities in the United States and other countries to participate in competitive conferences against teams from other universities.

PGA’s next event is a Mock Trial and Legal Studies Society mixer on Sept. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Honors College.