BREAKING: Police respond to false active shooter alert at MTSU Student Union

This is a breaking story. Updates will continue to come as new information is released.

MTSU police and Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies responded to a false active shooter call before 11:30 a.m. at the Student Union on Tuesday, according to police on the scene.

A panic started in the Student Union from members of the Blue Zoo – a combination of football players, marketing employees and dance team members – who were filming a video in the building called “Raider Traitor,” said Sadie Katie Hampton, the assistant director of the MT Unions. The Blue Zoo members blew loud whistles, a part of the “Raider Traitor” tradition that involves the Blue Zoo team publicly condemning students wearing merchandise from other schools and giving them an MTSU shirt to put on.

“There was never actually an active shooter,” Hampton said. “I think that everybody worked as fast and quickly as they could, given how quickly it all unfolded. And luckily everybody’s safe, and I think that’s what really matters.”

The Student Union staff locked the building down after receiving an active shooter warning, Hampton said.

Though the Student Union went on lockdown, MTSU officials sent out no official lockdown warning, as police were able to determine that the situation was not a threat, confirmed Andrew Oppmann, university spokesman.

“I was just printing something and a woman came running in like ‘they’re telling us to go outside,’ and I was just like, ‘what?'” Xyaire Jenkins, a senior anthropology student, said while standing outside the Student Union.

