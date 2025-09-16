The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

BREAKING: Police respond to false active shooter alert at MTSU Student Union

Sidelines StaffSeptember 16, 2025
Wren Bailey
Murfreesboro Police in front of the Student Union on Sept. 16, 2025.
Updated
Sep 16, 2025, 1:33 pm
Jenene Grover, Managing editor

MTSU police releases statement

The MTSU Police Department released a statement on social media about a false active shooter event at the MTSU Student Union, confirming to the campus community what the situation was.

“The situation was evaluated, and it was clear that there was not an active threat, but we will always treat it as if it were,” the statement read.

MTSU police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro police responded to 911 calls from people who witnessed others running and yelling in the Student Union.

“Despite this being a false alarm, we want to reiterate that if you see something, always say something,” the statement read.

This is a breaking story. Updates will continue to come as new information is released.

MTSU police and Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies responded to a false active shooter call before 11:30 a.m. at the Student Union on Tuesday, according to police on the scene.

A panic started in the Student Union from members of the Blue Zoo – a combination of football players, marketing employees and dance team members – who were filming a video in the building called “Raider Traitor,” said Sadie Katie Hampton, the assistant director of the MT Unions. The Blue Zoo members blew loud whistles, a part of the “Raider Traitor” tradition that involves the Blue Zoo team publicly condemning students wearing merchandise from other schools and giving them an MTSU shirt to put on.

“There was never actually an active shooter,” Hampton said. “I think that everybody worked as fast and quickly as they could, given how quickly it all unfolded. And luckily everybody’s safe, and I think that’s what really matters.”

The Student Union staff locked the building down after receiving an active shooter warning, Hampton said.

Though the Student Union went on lockdown, MTSU officials sent out no official lockdown warning, as police were able to determine that the situation was not a threat, confirmed Andrew Oppmann, university spokesman.

“I was just printing something and a woman came running in like ‘they’re telling us to go outside,’ and I was just like, ‘what?'” Xyaire Jenkins, a senior anthropology student, said while standing outside the Student Union.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

BREAKING: Police respond to false active shooter alert at MTSU Student Union