The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 4 opponent

It’s homecoming week at MTSU and the Blue Raiders (1-2) play host to a former Conference USA foe in Marshall University (1-2). Before the week four clash the sports editor of Marshall’s student newspaper, The Parthenon, offered insight on what to expect from the Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Marshall is coming off its first win of the season against FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, as the Herd stomped the Colonels 38-7. The victory ended a two-game losing streak to begin the year for Marshall, following losses to No. 5 Georgia 45-7, and 21-20 to first year CUSA member Missouri State.

“No one expected Marshall to win [against Georgia],” Harrah said. “Marshall was projected to win week two against Missouri State, but one or two misplays really killed them in that game… Eastern Kentucky, even though it was an FCS game, was must win for Marshall.”

The Opposing Coach- Tony Gibson

Coming off a 10-3 regular season which included a Sun Belt Conference Championship win over the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, it seemed as though the Thundering Herd had a breakthrough in a contract year for former head coach Charles Huff.

As bowl season began and Marshall earned a bid to the Independence Bowl, contract negotiations between Huff and the university came to a crashing halt, leading the Herd’s former head coach to take the same position at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Marshall and Coach Huff had very differing opinions on what the future looked like,” Harrah said.

The apparent difference in ideologies led to the hiring of now head coach, Tony Gibson, who spent the previous five years as the defensive coordinator for North Carolina State.

“He grew up in Van, West Virginia, which is about an hour to an hour and a half outside of Marshall,” Hurrah said. “I’m pretty sure he also took a small pay cut to be the head coach at Marshall compared to his previous position.”

Now earning an even $1 million in base salary for his first season with Marshall, Gibson previously made $1.5 million in his last season at NC State, according to USA Today.

Gibson’s first season at the helm with the Thundering Herd hasn’t been the most ideal, although the struggles have been spearheaded by the loss of the majority of Marshall’s 2024 team to the transfer portal.

“There’s been so much turnover, I believe Marshall has around 70 new players,” Harrah said.

In the preseason media poll, voters picked the new look Thundering Herd to finish sixth out of seven teams in the SBC East, while receiving one first place vote.

Players to watch

Quarterback(s)- Zion Turner, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and JacQai Long

The quarterback position has been a struggle through three games for Marshall, as the trio of Turner, Rio-Wilson and JacQai Long have all made multiple appearances for the Herd.

Turner leads the way with three games played, 183 passing yards, 117 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

“I know Zion Turner, I recruited him out of St. Thomas Aquinas [high school],” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “He looked like he was the starter versus Georgia, but you see how the carousel has gone.”

Turner’s struggles have given opportunities to both Rio-Wilson and Long. Rio-Wilson shined for the Herd last week in their win against Eastern Kentucky, leading the team in rushing and passing with 70 and 108 yards each, while also tossing a pair of touchdowns.

Long has been the odd man out in the battle for the quarterback spot, mustering 52 rushing yards and only 25 passing yards in two games.

“Long grew up in Hurricane, which is about 30 minutes from Marshall,” Hurrah said. What really got his name in the conversation was Gibson was really hyping him up during preseason and during camp.”

While it seems that there is some uncertainty for who the signal caller will be against the Blue Raiders this Saturday, MTSU is not as focused on planning for different quarterbacks as they did last week between Nevada’s Chubba Purdy and AJ Bianco.

“I think they’re going to be who they are,” Mason said. “All three of those quarterbacks are all very similar.”

Wide Receiver- Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

A first-year member of the Thundering Herd, Turner-Bradshaw spent his first two seasons with Virginia Tech. In limited playing time with the Hokies, the Bluefield, Virginia native compiled one reception for nine yards along with a twenty-yard punt return for Tech.

Turner-Bradshaw was the standout of Marshall’s loss to Georgia, hauling in three passes for 58 yards.

“Marshall didn’t really have a good game against Georgia, but he [Turner-Bradshaw] had a good game comparatively,” Harrah said.

In two other appearances this season, Turner-Bradshaw has caught only one pass in each game. The former Power 4 talent has struggled with consistency this season, but leads Marshall in all-purpose yards with 158 between receiving and returning kickoffs.

If things can click for him and whoever is behind center for the Herd, he could be a problem for MTSU’s defense.

Cornerback- Marvae Myers

Myers is a native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and spent the first five years of his collegiate career in Murfreesboro with the Blue Raiders.

A two-time redshirt with MTSU, Myers totaled 76 tackles and three interceptions in 38 career games before hitting the transfer portal this offseason for his final year of eligibility.

After committing to Marshall for the first year of the Gibson regime, Myers has played in all three games so far in 2025. Slotting in as one of the Herd’s starting cornerbacks, MTSU’s old friend has made seven tackles, one pass breakup and one interception while also being denoted as a team captain for Marshall.

“Marvae is having a good season,” Mason said. “Marvae’s physical, and is a great special teams player. He’s a man who actually got better… I’m proud of what he’s doing and I wish him well but we look to compete on Saturday.”

Where to watch

The Blue Raiders homecoming matchup against the Thundering Herd is slated to kickoff at 6:00 CT and will be televised on ESPN+.

Odds/ Point Spread

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, MTSU enters as +2.5 underdogs against Marshall.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (1-2)

MTSU 20, Marshall 17

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (2-1)

MTSU 23, Marshall 21

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (1-2)

MTSU 27, Marshall 24

Nate Harrah, Sports editor of The Parthenon (Guest pickers 1-2)

Marshall 24, MTSU 21

