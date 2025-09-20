Follow live: MTSU football hosts Marshall for homecoming matchup

MTSU football (1-2) is set to take on Marshall University (1-2) for its 2025 homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the game after picking up their first win of the season last week, in a come-from-behind victory against the University of Nevada, Reno (1-2). Similarly, Marshall earned its first win of the year a week ago, taking down FCS member Eastern Kentucky University (1-2) 38-7.

For staff picks and a full game preview, click here.

