Follow live: MTSU football hosts Marshall for homecoming matchup

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s week four contest against the Thundering Herd.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorSeptember 20, 2025
Erin Douglas
MTSU’s Hunter Tipton (82), Cam’ron Lacy (13) and AJ Jones (6) run out of the Floyd Stadium tunnel ahead of a game against Marshall on Sept. 20,2025.
Updated
Sep 20, 2025, 6:15 pm

MTSU's Hunter Tipton (82), Cam'ron Lacy (13) and AJ Jones (6) run out of the Floyd Stadium tunnel ahead of a game against Marshall on Sept. 20,2025.

Q1 8:47: Severe Weather Delay

Marshall scores, and the game instantly goes into a 30-minute weather delay. This is the third severe weather delay in the last eight home games for MTSU.

 

 

Sep 20, 2025, 6:13 pm

Q1 8:47 Touchdown: Marshall takes advantage of the early MTSU turnover as quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson fires over the middle and finds Toby Payne for a three-yard score. Marshall leads 7-0.

Sep 20, 2025, 6:09 pm

Q1 12:00: Nick Vattiato fires into a crowd and Marshall’s Daytione Smith picks it off after a deflection. Herd ball at the plus 40.

Sep 20, 2025, 6:06 pm

Q1 13:01: With a shoestring tackle, Brandon Buckner holds Marshall on 3rd and 3. The Thundering Herd punts it away after a three-and-out to start the game. MTSU ball at the minus 30-yard line.

Sep 20, 2025, 5:59 pm

Pregame: Middle Tennessee wins the toss and defers. Marshall will receive the ball to start the game.

MTSU football (1-2) is set to take on Marshall University (1-2) for its 2025 homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the game after picking up their first win of the season last week, in a come-from-behind victory against the University of Nevada, Reno (1-2). Similarly, Marshall earned its first win of the year a week ago, taking down FCS member Eastern Kentucky University (1-2) 38-7.

For staff picks and a full game preview, click here.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Follow live: MTSU football hosts Marshall for homecoming matchup