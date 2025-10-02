MTSU Health Services encourages students to get their flu vaccine

MTSU Health Services and Campus Pharmacy hosted a pop-up flu shot clinic on campus in the Recreation Center’s atrium on Wednesday.

Health Services is offering seven flu shot clinics through October, where students can receive vaccines during the school day.

“We have had an amazing turnout for students today,” Tabby Ragland, Campus Pharmacy’s director, said. “Health Services puts on the pop-up clinics every year for students who may not be able to make it to an appointment or come in for their vaccination.”

The CDC recommends that people over the age of 6 months receive an annual flu vaccine, especially during an intensified flu season.

The CDC expects the 2025 flu season to have high severity across all age groups, resulting in higher hospitalization rates, increased outpatient visits, and a higher number of deaths due to the disease. Vaccine makers anticipate supplying up to 148 million flu vaccine doses in the U.S. this season.

The yearly flu shot remains the most effective protection against the flu. MTSU’s Student Health Services suggests that students get yearly vaccinations between October and December.

“It is important to get the vaccine, even if you are a healthy person, not only for yourself but also for others,” Ragland said. “Someone you know may be more at risk of getting sick and could get really ill because of it.”

If students miss the pop-up clinics, they can schedule an appointment with Health Services for a flu shot. The vaccine is free for those with insurance, and $25 for students without insurance. For non-students, the charge is $50. Students do not need appointments for on-campus clinics.

“The pop-up has had many students, staff and people from the community come out today to get their vaccine,” Ragland said. “It’s great for students to come and get [the vaccine] because it helps protect them and others from getting sick, or spreading sickness.”

