American Democracy Project to host student-led panel on civil engagement

The American Democracy Project at MTSU to host a student-led panel to explore contemporary civil engagement on campus on Wednesday at noon in the Keathley University Center Theater.

The discussion will feature voices from two MTSU political student organizations: No Labels, represented by its president, Fatima Granados Macareno, and the MTSU College Democrats, represented by its president, Jorge Avila. TurningPoint USA declined to participate and the College Republicans have yet to respond to an invitation, according to Marcus Rosario, president of the American Democracy Project at MTSU.

“Our goal with this event isn’t debate but to encourage listening and empathy across different student perspectives,” Rosario said. “Our hope with this event is to bring our students together.”

Attendees can expect panelists to discuss topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as well as healthcare access, including reproductive rights, voting access and election integrity. Rosario said the audience will also have a chance to ask questions, given that there is enough time after the panel discussion.

“I feel so nervous, this is a big moment for me,” Macareno told Sidelines. “I get to talk about politics in front of a large crowd. I’m looking forward to talking and arguing my viewpoints.”

Macareno, a conservative, hopes her club represents a nonpartisan front at the panel, with the help of her “liberal” secretary, Senh Gandhi.

The American Democracy Project’s goal is to foster safe and civil dialogue on campus, Rosario said, which is why he felt now was a good time to hold the event.

Dialogue is a common occurrence on campus these days. Just last week, a self-described Christian Nationalist set up a table and microphone to debate students on what the speaker characterized as America’s apparent moral depravity.

The democracy project’s event nearly didn’t happen, according to Rosario. One of the original panelists withdrew due to personal reasons, and another subsequently withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to reschedule this event with our original panelists, except for one,” Rosario said.