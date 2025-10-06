The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

American Democracy Project to host student-led panel on civil engagement

Voices from across the political isle come together to talk healthcare, DEI, voting access and more.
Noah McLane, Editor in chiefOctober 6, 2025
MTSU’s chapter of the American Democracy project set up for Election Day outside of Central Magnet School n Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Skyler Wendell)

The American Democracy Project at MTSU to host a student-led panel to explore contemporary civil engagement on campus on Wednesday at noon in the Keathley University Center Theater.

The discussion will feature voices from two MTSU political student organizations: No Labels, represented by its president, Fatima Granados Macareno, and the MTSU College Democrats, represented by its president, Jorge Avila. TurningPoint USA declined to participate and the College Republicans have yet to respond to an invitation, according to Marcus Rosario, president of the American Democracy Project at MTSU.

“Our goal with this event isn’t debate but to encourage listening and empathy across different student perspectives,” Rosario said. “Our hope with this event is to bring our students together.”

Attendees can expect panelists to discuss topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as well as healthcare access, including reproductive rights, voting access and election integrity.  Rosario said the audience will also have a chance to ask questions, given that there is enough time after the panel discussion. 

“I feel so nervous, this is a big moment for me,” Macareno told Sidelines. “I get to talk about politics in front of a large crowd. I’m looking forward to talking and arguing my viewpoints.” 

Macareno, a conservative, hopes her club represents a nonpartisan front at the panel, with the help of her “liberal” secretary, Senh Gandhi.

The American Democracy Project’s goal is to foster safe and civil dialogue on campus, Rosario said, which is why he felt now was a good time to hold the event.

Dialogue is a common occurrence on campus these days. Just last week, a self-described Christian Nationalist set up a table and microphone to debate students on what the speaker characterized as America’s apparent moral depravity.  

The democracy project’s event nearly didn’t happen, according to Rosario. One of the original panelists withdrew due to personal reasons, and another subsequently withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to reschedule this event with our original panelists, except for one,” Rosario said. 

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU's health clinic is located near the Student Union in the Campus Recreation building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MTSU Health Services encourages students to get their flu vaccine
Joshua Haymes points to someone in the crowd while he debates another student about issues the transgender community face on Oct. 1, 2025, in the Student Union.
Christian nationalist sparks debate during MTSU visit
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU boasts about increased enrollment, but the data paints a different picture
Megan Craig gives a lecture on philosophy and grief on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU hosts a visiting philosophy professor to talk about grief
Officials gather outside the Student Union after a false active shooter situation on Sept. 16, 2025.
How a campus tradition turned into a false active shooter panic
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee addresses students about DEI on Sept. 22, 2025.
MTSU President faces student leaders following the removal of DEI policies
More in Featured
A balloon arch at Boro Pride on Oct. 4, 2025.
‘Companies don’t want to be seen at Pride anymore’: Boro Pride faces financial troubles
MTSU freshman and Riverdale High School alum DJ Taylor takes a handoff during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Riverdale graduate turns heads in first touches with MTSU football
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU offers new fitness space in freshman residence hall
The Career Development Center is located on the third floor of the Keathley University Center on campus at MTSU
The ins and outs of campus employment at MTSU
Jazlyn Flowers painting a pumpkin at the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment's Pumpkin Painting on Oct. 1, 2025.
Halloween cheer comes to Bragg with pumpkin painting
MTSU freshman Raegan Durbin celebrates a point against Kennesaw State at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU volleyball's Raegan Durbin impressing in her freshman season
More in News
George Walker speaking to the crowd at the Sidelines 100 panel in the Student Union Parliamentary Room on Sept. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100 and beyond panel celebrates student media
A group picture of the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after their step show performance.
History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show
A series of international flags at the 'Boro International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘We are the world’: MTSU hosts ‘Boro International Festival 2025
Maryangel Tobaldo, who is running for 2025 homecoming queen at MTSU and Tristan Parr, who is running for king, strike a pose at a tabling event in the Student Union Building last week. (Photo courtesy of Tristan Parr)
Meet your 2025 MTSU homecoming court
Students make their own stress balls at the Mental Health Awareness Fair on Sept. 11, 2024.
MTSU holds mental health and suicide awareness fair
David Brooks spoke at the yearly Constitution Day event held by the American Democracy Project in the Tucker Theatre on Sept. 17, 2025.
Constitution Day speaker David Brooks talks healing the political divide
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Editor in Chief
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Menu
Activate Search
Home
American Democracy Project to host student-led panel on civil engagement