Conference USA week 6 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

It was another exciting week across Conference USA football, with two conference matchups and one out-of-conference contest shaking up the standings. New Mexico State cruised to victory over Sam Houston, while Western Kentucky edged out a win to remain in the top spot in the conference. Meanwhile, Florida International struggled on both sides of the ball, falling short against the University of Connecticut.

Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 CUSA) 10, New Mexico State (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) 37

The Aggies dominated the Bearkats 37-10 in the first weekday CUSA game of the season. Sam Houston gave up 255 passing yards, as Aggies quarterback Logan Fife completed 19 of 26 passes throughout the game. Fife threw for a touchdown and ran for another, scoring 14 points in 54 seconds of action to put the game out of reach for the Bearkats.

NM State quarterback Logan Fife: 255 passing yards, one touchdown

NM State running back Kadarius Calloway: 66 rushing yards, one touchdown

NM State wide receiver TK King: 132 receiving yards

Western Kentucky (5-1, 3-0 CUSA) 27, Delaware (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) 24

The Hilltoppers held off the Fightin’ Blue Hens 27-24, with a relentless second half to stay undefeated in CUSA. Trailing going into the second half, the Hilltoppers scored 17 points in the third quarter, extending the lead to 27-17 to start the fourth. Although Delaware began clawing back, WKU held onto a slim three-point victory after a failed field goal attempt by the Blue Hens to end the game.

UD quarterback Nick Minicucci: 314 passing yards, one interception

UD quarterback Nick Minicucci: 55 rushing yards, three touchdowns

WKU wide receiver Matthew Henry: 99 receiving yards

FIU (2-2, 0-1 CUSA) 10, UConn (3-2) 51

The Huskies took revenge on the Panthers for a 24-17 loss in their last meeting in 2023. UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 22 of 28 passes in three quarters, leading to a career-high 355 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies scored on five consecutive drives in the second and third quarters as FIU’s struggles led to two fumbles and three interceptions down the stretch, before the Panthers scored their only touchdown of the game.

UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano: 355 passing yards, four touchdowns

UConn running back Cam Edwards: 80 rushing yards, one touchdown

UConn wide receiver Reymello Murphy: 78 receiving yards, one touchdown

CUSA Offensive Leaders (As of Oct. 5, 2025)

Passing: Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick Mclvor: 1,704 passing yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 614 rushing yards, five touchdowns

Receiving: Western Kentucky wide receiver Matthew Henry: 377 receiving yards, three touchdowns

Updated CUSA Standings heading into week seven:

WKU (5-1, 3-0 CUSA) LA Tech (4-1, 2-0 CUSA) KSU (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) Jax State (2-3, 1-0 CUSA) Delaware (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) NM State (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) FIU (2-3, 0-1 CUSA) Missouri State (2-3, 0-1 CUSA) UTEP (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) Liberty (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) MTSU (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 CUSA)