MTSU football falls to freshman quarterback and new Conference USA foe

A career night from Cam’ron Lacy wasn’t enough for the struggling Blue Raiders against Missouri State.
Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporterOctober 8, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU’s Cam’ron Lacy celebrates in the end zone after a second quarter touchdown against Missouri State, at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.

In the first of three Wednesday night games this season, Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) fell 22-20 to Missouri State University (3-3, 1-1 CUSA). 

Trailing 22-20 with 4:16 to play, the Blue Raiders’ offense embarked on an eight-play, 44-yard drive. After Mo State stuffed three straight run plays, MTSU sent kicker Jacob Hathaway to attempt a 50-yard kick to take the lead. With a low, line-drive kick, Hathaway missed wide left and sent the other sideline into a flurry for its first-ever Conference USA win. 

“We didn’t lose that game because of a missed field goal kick,” MTSU wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy said. “We lost that game way before that.” 

Missouri State came into the night without a large part of its offense. Starting quarterback Jacob Clark was no where to be found in warm-ups after a leg injury in the Bears’ previous matchup against Western Kentucky. 

In place of the seventh-year signal caller, Missouri State called on true freshman Deuce Bailey to make his first collegiate start. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native shined, compiling 278 passing yards, along with a score through the air and one on the ground. 

“He took off and ran a couple times, but he also made some good throws,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “You don’t know how fast somebody is until you get on the field. He was a hiccup guy, he can go beep beep.” 

While Bailey did the heavy lifting for the Bears, MTSU’s Lacy did everything he could to try to lift the offense above Missouri State. With six catches, Lacy hauled in 114 receiving yards and two scores, including his first collegiate touchdown in a breakout game for the redshirt sophomore. 

“It wasn’t unexpected because that’s what I’ve worked for all my life playing this game,” Lacy said.

MTSU defensive end Reggie Johnson lines up pre-play against in a game against Missouri State, at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.

The Blue Raiders received the opening kickoff, and the offense supplied a scoring drive for the first time this year. Jekail Middlebrook picked up 28 yards on four carries, setting up a 45-yard field goal from Hathaway. 

Missouri State took the lead in the second quarter off the heels of a fumbled snap that was recovered by linebacker Jalen Brooks. The Bears made quick work of MTSU’s defense after setting up shop at the Middle Tennessee 24-yard line. Bailey found top target Dash Luke for 19 yards to set up in the red zone, and ran it in himself for a five-yard score. 

Vattiato and the Blue Raiders offense struck right back with a three-play drive, after the fifth-year signal caller found Lacy 52 yards down the field for a score.  

The 52-yard score was MTSU’s longest of the year, surpassing a 41-yard touchdown pass between Vattiato and Amorion Walker against Marshall.  

Missouri State was able to take a 13-10 lead with five minutes left in the first half, finishing off a 79-yard drive with a 20-yard passing touchdown from Bailey to Ronnel Johnson. The drive was aided by a personal foul for targeting against MTSU that led to the ejection of safety Kalen Woods. 

After forcing an MTSU punt, Missouri State broke off a chunk play between Bailey and fellow freshman Tristan Gardner. Originally called a 69-yard touchdown on the field, the score was wiped off the board due to a replay review that determined Gardner’s knee hit the ground at the MTSU 27-yard line. The Blue Raiders’ defense held strong, forcing MSU to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Obeid. 

MTSU ran a successful two-minute drill, driving 56 yards in 59 seconds to set up a 39-yard make by Hathaway as time expired in the first half. 

The Bears’ offense put up another field goal on its first drive of the second half. Bailey found Reggie Branch II early in the drive for 76 yards, putting the Bears in position for another Obeid field goal.  

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, MTSU took a 20-19 lead after Vattiato and Lacy connected to find the endzone for the second time on the night. The score capped off a methodical, 11-play, 72-yard drive that chewed up nearly six minutes. 

Missouri State responded with a slow drive of its own to take the lead, marching down to the MTSU 19-yard line. Obeid split the uprights from 29 yards out to give Missouri the lead for good. 

MTSU will be on its second and final bye next week of the season before hitting the road to Newark, Delaware, to take on the University of Delaware Blue Hens (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) on Wednesday, Oct. 22. 

MTSU football falls to freshman quarterback and new Conference USA foe