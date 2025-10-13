Conference USA week 7 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

It was another packed week of football across Conference USA, with four weekday conference matchups. Middle Tennessee, the University of Texas at El Paso and Sam Houston continue to struggle, while teams like Kennesaw State University and Jacksonville State University remain undefeated in CUSA play.

Missouri State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) 22, Middle Tennessee State University (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) 20

The Bears held on to the win over the Blue Raiders 22-20, claiming the team’s first-ever Conference USA victory. Freshman Deuce Bailey threw for 278 yards, ran for a touchdown, and threw for another in his first career start. Down two late in the fourth quarter, MTSU answered with a 44-yard drive, resulting in Jacob Hathaway’s 50-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left.

Missouri State quarterback Deuce Bailey: 278 passing yards, one touchdown

MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook: 99 rushing yards

MTSU wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy: 114 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Liberty University (2-4, 1-1 CUSA) 19, University of Texas at El Paso (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) 8

The Flames cruised to victory over the Miners 19-8, winning its first CUSA game of the year. Liberty’s Jay Billingsley capped off the scoring in the third quarter after his fourth field goal, while quarterback Ethan Vasko completed 19 of 33 passes and threw 243 yards throughout the game, with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

LU quarterback Ethan Vasko: 243 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

LU running back Vaughn Blue: 75 rushing yards

LU wide receiver Julian Gray: 63 receiving yards

Louisiana Tech (4-2, 2-1 CUSA) 7, Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) 35

The Owls dominated the Bulldogs 35-7, winning its fourth consecutive game. Kennesaw trailed 0-7 midway through the first quarter, before scoring 35 unanswered points. Owls quarterback Dexter Williams II led the offense with 290 passing yards and four touchdowns, while LA Tech’s quarterbacks combined for 168 yards with no touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

KSU quarterback Dexter Williams II: 290 passing yards, four touchdowns

KSU running back Coleman Bennett: 73 rushing yards

KSU wide receiver Christian Moss: 66 receiving yards

Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) 29, Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 CUSA) 27

The Gamecocks edged out a win over the Bearkats 29-27, staying undefeated in CUSA. In its last drive, Jax State’s quarterback Caden Creel lobbed a pass over the middle to Pearson Baldwin, offering Garrison Rippa a better field position to kick. Garrison successfully completed a career high 52-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired.

SHSU quarterback Hunter Watson: 136 passing yards, three touchdowns

JAX ST running back Cam Cook: 218 rushing yards, two touchdowns

JAX ST wide receiver Pearson Baldwin: 72 receiving yards

CUSA Offensive Leaders (As of Oct. 13, 2025)

Passing: Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick Mclvor: 1,704 passing yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 832 rushing yards, seven touchdowns

Receiving: Kennesaw State wide receiver Gabriel Benyard: 398 receiving yards, three touchdowns

Updated CUSA Standings heading into week eight:

Western Kentucky (5-1, 3-0 CUSA) Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) Jax State (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) LA Tech (4-2, 2-1 CUSA) Delaware (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) NM State (3-2, 1-1 CUSA) Mo State (3-3, 1-1, CUSA) Liberty (2-4, 1-1 CUSA) FIU (2-3, 0-1 CUSA) UTEP (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) MTSU (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 CUSA)

