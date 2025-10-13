The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Conference USA week 7 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

A look around CUSA after a four-game weekday slate.
J’Lyn Hare, Contributing writerOctober 13, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes awaits the snap during a game against Missouri State on Oct. 8, 2025.

It was another packed week of football across Conference USA, with four weekday conference matchups. Middle Tennessee, the University of Texas at El Paso and Sam Houston continue to struggle, while teams like Kennesaw State University and Jacksonville State University remain undefeated in CUSA play. 

Missouri State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) 22, Middle Tennessee State University (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) 20 

The Bears held on to the win over the Blue Raiders 22-20, claiming the team’s first-ever Conference USA victory. Freshman Deuce Bailey threw for 278 yards, ran for a touchdown, and threw for another in his first career start. Down two late in the fourth quarter, MTSU answered with a 44-yard drive, resulting in Jacob Hathaway’s 50-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left.  

Missouri State quarterback Deuce Bailey: 278 passing yards, one touchdown 

MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook: 99 rushing yards 

MTSU wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy: 114 receiving yards, two touchdowns 

Liberty University (2-4, 1-1 CUSA) 19, University of Texas at El Paso (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) 8 

The Flames cruised to victory over the Miners 19-8, winning its first CUSA game of the year. Liberty’s Jay Billingsley capped off the scoring in the third quarter after his fourth field goal, while quarterback Ethan Vasko completed 19 of 33 passes and threw 243 yards throughout the game, with an interception late in the fourth quarter.  

LU quarterback Ethan Vasko: 243 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

LU running back Vaughn Blue: 75 rushing yards

LU wide receiver Julian Gray: 63 receiving yards

Louisiana Tech (4-2, 2-1 CUSA) 7, Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) 35 

The Owls dominated the Bulldogs 35-7, winning its fourth consecutive game. Kennesaw trailed 0-7 midway through the first quarter, before scoring 35 unanswered points. Owls quarterback Dexter Williams II led the offense with 290 passing yards and four touchdowns, while LA Tech’s quarterbacks combined for 168 yards with no touchdowns and threw two interceptions. 

 KSU quarterback Dexter Williams II: 290 passing yards, four touchdowns 

KSU running back Coleman Bennett: 73 rushing yards 

KSU wide receiver Christian Moss: 66 receiving yards 

Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) 29, Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 CUSA) 27 

The Gamecocks edged out a win over the Bearkats 29-27, staying undefeated in CUSA. In its last drive, Jax State’s quarterback Caden Creel lobbed a pass over the middle to Pearson Baldwin, offering Garrison Rippa a better field position to kick. Garrison successfully completed a career high 52-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired.  

SHSU quarterback Hunter Watson: 136 passing yards, three touchdowns 

JAX ST running back Cam Cook: 218 rushing yards, two touchdowns 

JAX ST wide receiver Pearson Baldwin: 72 receiving yards 

CUSA Offensive Leaders (As of Oct. 13, 2025) 

Passing: Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick Mclvor: 1,704 passing yards, 12 touchdowns 

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 832 rushing yards, seven touchdowns 

Receiving: Kennesaw State wide receiver Gabriel Benyard: 398 receiving yards, three touchdowns 

Updated CUSA Standings heading into week eight: 

  1. Western Kentucky (5-1, 3-0 CUSA)
  2. Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 CUSA)
  3. Jax State (3-3, 2-0 CUSA)
  4. LA Tech (4-2, 2-1 CUSA)
  5. Delaware (3-2, 1-1 CUSA)
  6. NM State (3-2, 1-1 CUSA)
  7. Mo State (3-3, 1-1, CUSA)
  8. Liberty (2-4, 1-1 CUSA)
  9. FIU (2-3, 0-1 CUSA)
  10. UTEP (1-5, 0-2 CUSA)
  11. MTSU (1-5, 0-2 CUSA)
  12. Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3 CUSA) 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
What’s wrong with MTSU football? Why the Blue Raiders are struggling in 2025
What’s wrong with MTSU football? Why the Blue Raiders are struggling in 2025
MTSU's Cam'ron Lacy celebrates in the end zone after a second quarter touchdown against Missouri State, at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.
MTSU football falls to freshman quarterback and new Conference USA foe
MTSU safety Brendan Harris goes up for a one-handed snag in warmups before a matchup with Missouri State, at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Missouri State
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato maneuvers in the pocket during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 7 opponent
MTSU's Devan Carlisle celebrates a forced fumble during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Conference USA week 6 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league
MTSU freshman and Riverdale High School alum DJ Taylor takes a handoff during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Riverdale graduate turns heads in first touches with MTSU football
More in Sports
MTSU players huddle up pregame at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025.
MTSU women's soccer wins crucial match against Florida International
MTSU's Matthew Siciliano during the CHS All-Star Challenge at Ford Ice Center on April 4, 2025.
Siciliano's overtime winner extends MTSU club hockey win streak to six games
MTSU's Cheyenne Parker sets up for a shot against Rice University, on Feb. 12, 2015, in the Murphy Center.
MTSU alum Cheyenne Parker-Tyus captures WNBA Finals title
Emma Pettersen cross the ball against Indiana State on Sept.16, 2025
MTSU's Emma Pettersen finds her spot again in time for final CUSA stretch
Oakland High School's Jose Hernandez (95), Kullen Williams (10) and Kham Sanders (53) preparing for the coin toss before a game against Blackman High School, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.
Murfreesboro area High School Football: 5 things to know through fall break bye week
An MTSU player attempts to send a ball over the net against Tennessee State, at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Oct. 7, 2025.
MTSU volleyball rolls through TSU with a clean sweep on International Night
About the Contributor
Caitlyn Hajek
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor. My major is journalism with a concentration in sports media and a minor in photography. I will be a senior this fall. Outside of Sidelines, I enjoy embroidery and watching sports! Fun fact is I’m from Wisconsin.
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Conference USA week 7 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league