MTSU police urge students to secure e-scooters following string of thefts

MTSU’s Police Department urged the campus community via a student-body-wide email on Monday to store their electric scooters securely following a string of thefts across campus since September.

There have been at least 10 incidents of stolen electronic scooters on campus since September, according to MTPD records. The worst period for theft occurred between Oct. 10 and 16, when six scooters were reported stolen. Three scooters were reported stolen from Reese Smith Baseball Field on Oct. 10, and two more were reported missing from Scarlett Commons the following evening. Thefts over the past six weeks, according to the MTSU Police Department’s media log: Oct. 16: Science Building – One scooter reported stolen Oct. 11: Scarlett Commons Apt. #5 – Two scooters reported stolen, with video of the thief attempting to steal a third. Oct. 10: Reese Smith Baseball Field – three scooters reported stolen Sept. 25: Business and Aerospace Building – One scooter reported stolen Sept. 20: Smith Hall – Two scooters reported stolen // Sims Hall – One scooter reported stolen. Sept. 12: Scarlett Commons Apt. #6 – One scooter reported stolen.

“I love [my scooter] so much … I try not to run people over,” Camille Elliot, a sophomore business, innovation and entrepreneurship major, said as she unlocked her scooter outside of the Business and Aerospace Building. “I feel like I don’t get to get my steps, and that’s the only thing.”

She said she had not been impacted by the thefts and attributes that partially to her own security measures.

“No one’s ever done that, but my parents were like, ‘You should get a lock in case someone does try to take it,’” Elliot said.

Elliot lives off campus. She drives to school and then uses the scooter to get to class. Her classes were over by 1 p.m. on the day she spoke to Sidelines. This reduces the likelihood of her scooter being stolen, as most thefts occur in the afternoon or evening, according to reports.

Freshman Jayden Moore has a bit more to worry about when it comes to scooter security, since he lives at Scarlett Commons — the dorm where the majority of thefts occurred. Despite this, the biology major takes a more laid back approach to keeping his wheels secure.

While he has a bike lock attached to his scooter, he said he rarely uses it.

“I don’t even lock it up anymore; really, I’m not even kidding,” Moore said. “I just sit it outside the class and just, like, it’s there. So, honestly, if it gets stolen, I can just report it and whatnot.”

Moore added that his scooter was a cheaper model and that he would definitely recommend locking up nicer models.

Campus police recommended that students secure their scooters to bicycle racks with high-quality, heavy-duty locks that are not easily disabled — adding that some brands also allow for remote locking via an app.

Sgt. Katie Leidtke, an MTPD officer, suggested using a U-lock or chain to secure transportation devices and said that cable locks are relatively easy for thieves to cut through.

Police also encouraged students to take photos of the scooter, including its serial numbers, purchase receipts and identifying features, such as stickers or decals, for their records. Photos can help identify and recover a scooter if it becomes lost or stolen.

The email sent Monday morning referred students to the Parking Services webpage, which has guidelines for securely parking electric scooters and other “micromobility transportation devices (MTDs).”

Sgt. Leidtke added that MTPD will investigate a theft of a scooter even if it was not stored in line with the guidelines, however.

“Obviously, we are still going to do our best to investigate no matter how the theft occurred,” Leidtke said. “It’s no different than if a vehicle was stolen, even though it was parked illegally.”

