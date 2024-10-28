MTSU President Sidney McPhee confirms death in Walker Library

Feature photo by Alyssa Williams

Story by Sidelines Editorial Staff

A student died by suicide inside the James E. Walker Library Monday afternoon.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee sent out a statement to campus confirming the death.

“The student’s emergency contact has been notified of the student’s passing, and we are working to offer counseling support to the campus community,” McPhee said in the statement.

Over ten first responder vehicles responded, including the MTSU University Police Department and Murfreesboro Police Department.

McPhee added that MTSU Counseling Services in KUC 332 will be open and available for sessions beginning at 4:15 p.m. today.

“MPD is investigating an incident this afternoon in which a student died by suicide on the MTSU campus inside James E. Walker Library. There is no immediate threat to the campus. The library is closed until further notice. Murfreesboro Police Department is heading the investigation,” said a Murfreesboro Police Department statement on X.

The library remains closed until further notice and will hold writing center sessions online.

“It’s a tough time…So we want to be cognizant of that, give their family and their friends and everyone some grace [including] the people…who witnessed it,” said Edwin Kaup, MTSU Police chief.

Library staff evacuated the building after the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

“There were a lot of students sobbing, friends consoling people,” said junior Hannah Wolfram.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

This is a developing story.

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.