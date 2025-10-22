Why did MTSU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council cancel Courtyard Wednesdays?

MTSU’s National Panhellenic Council canceled Courtyard Wednesdays for the remainder of the calendar year after a fight broke out at the event on Oct. 15.

The NPHC hosted a Courtyard Wednesday, a block party-like event, in front of the Student Union. MTSU’s NPHC includes nine fraternities and sororities that collaborate to host an event that engages the community through music, food and dance.

Courtyard Wednesday creates an opportunity for all students, particularly Black students, to connect and socialize, Jaliyah Webb, president of the NPHC, said.

“[The event gives] them something to do on campus that’s not sitting in a room listening to people talk or, like, a formal program,” Webb said. “We just chill and have a good time.”

What happened?

A verbal altercation led to a physical fight between two women during Courtyard Wednesday last week. It is unclear what the fight was about.

“Some students had come out of the crowd, walked up to one of our officers, and advised that there had been a fight in the middle of the crowd,” MTSU Police Department’s Sgt. Katelynn Liedtke said. “And at some point, somebody sprayed pepper spray, and it had hit multiple people.”

Officers did not name the two women, but MTSU Student Affairs and NPHC determined they had no affiliation with Greek life.

The police called emergency medical services to campus, but paramedics did not transport anyone to the hospital from the Student Union, Michai Mosby, MTSU’s NPHC advisor, said.

Nine minutes after the altercation, police responded to a related incident at Beasley Hall, where another fight broke out.

“It kind of spilled over, and that’s when we found out someone was threatening to use a firearm, and they ended up getting arrested,” Liedtke said.

The MTSU Police found no firearms on campus.

Officials have not determined if the same students who participated in the fight at Beasley Hall also participated in the incident at the Student Union.

“Any students found in violation of MTSU’s Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable,” said Danny Kelley, interim vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

MTSU Student Affairs and MTSU Police are still investigating both situations.

Why did NPHC cancel future Courtyard Wednesdays?

MTSU’s NPHC released a statement on Oct. 16, announcing that they have canceled Courtyard Wednesday for the remainder of the calendar year.

“Out of an abundance of safety and concern for the community and just making sure that we protect the integrity of the space, the groups went ahead and canceled the remaining courtyards,” Mosby said.

The decision also considered a fight between two non-Greek-affiliated men at a previous Courtyard Wednesday.

MTSU Student Affairs validated the decision to cancel Courtyard Wednesdays.

“I fully support their position and am proud they have stepped up and made this decision, considering this event has created a space for our NPHC to come together to support student engagement in a meaningful way,” Kelley said.

In Webb’s statement addressing the fight on Oct. 15, she said she felt disappointed that they had to cancel the event. The leaders within the NPHC are reevaluating the event to make it safer in the future, Webb said.

“I mean, if I’m being completely honest, [Courtyard Wednesday] was taken for granted,” Webb said. “People got comfortable, and now we can’t have it anymore until we can figure out a better way to do it.”

Police regularly attend Courtyard Wednesdays to ensure community safety, with three police cars visible on sight.

NPHC has not set a date for the first Courtyard Wednesday in 2026.