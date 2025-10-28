Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” season 9 ends in heartbreak

For the first time in the history of Netflix’s reality dating experiment “Love is Blind,” no vows were exchanged at the altar. Season nine ended with no couples saying “I do,” leaving viewers stunned and fans debating the show’s credibility.

Since its debut in 2020, “Love is Blind” attracted audiences with the promise that emotional connections can flourish without physical attraction.

At the end of each season, couples that make it out of the pods — small rooms where contestants talk but never see each other — have to decide if their love can survive beyond the experiment and into marriage.

Season nine challenged that assumption, as all three couples: Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey, and Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner chose to walk away before exchanging vows.

Unlike past seasons, most breakups occurred after the couples had already met in person and spent time living together outside of the pods. By the time the wedding day arrived, each pair had already voiced doubts about long-term compatibility, which led to an emotional but unsurprising breakup before anyone made it down the aisle.

The outcome not only shocked viewers but also sparked conversations about whether the show’s experiment can still produce lasting love.

Season nine’s break-up ending might be the most honest reflection yet of modern dating. In a culture that glorifies instant connection and social media validation, “Love is Blind” continues to ask whether love can survive outside of the montage seen on screen.

One notable aspect of this season was an increase in pod conversations. A slower editing style provided more insight into the dating process but resulted in less excitement, causing some to tune out before the couples even left the pod.

This season featured casts from Denver, Colorado. As the pods opened, a few strong connections quickly emerged — Ali and Anton bonded over similar family values, Kaylbriah and Edmond’s chemistry seemed intense and Megan and Jordan seemed like the season’s safe bet for an “I do” at the altar.

By the time the finale aired, every relationship had unraveled. Emotional distance and pressure from cameras got in the way of most couples. Instead of successful weddings that typically close each season, viewers watched three heartbreaks unfold. This is a first in the history of “Love is Blind”.

Many fans felt disappointed in this season. Still, some saw season nine as a necessary reset, showing that love doesn’t always follow a reality TV timeline.

As the reunion episode approaches, viewers are anticipating seeing whether any of the cast members found closure off-camera. For the series, the bigger question is whether “Love is Blind” can prove that love, even when blind, can still find its way to say “I do.”

“Love is Blind” season nine is now on Netflix.