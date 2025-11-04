100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive returns to MTSU

The American Red Cross organization hosted its 15th annual 100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive from Oct. 27 – 29 at the MTSU Recreation Center gym.

This is a yearly event where MTSU encourages students to donate blood in a friendly competition against Western Kentucky University. Last year, MTSU won with 405 blood donations, while WKU collected 369. The Red Cross announces the winner of this year’s competition during MTSU and WKU’s football game on Nov. 15.

The drive takes place when MTSU’s football team prepares to travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Conference USA rival WKU on November 15.

“We do three days of blood drives around football games,” Gene Baker, senior account manager of donor services for the American Red Cross of Tennessee, said. “Since they’re inter-conference rivals, we made it a blood contest.”

Whichever school donates the most blood keeps the traveling trophy, Baker said.

“[The trophy] is in our athletic department now,” Baker said. “It looks like we’re gonna keep it this year. We’re beating [WKU] pretty good. But the bottom line is that it serves as a huge lifesaving event between both schools. At least 2,000 to 3,000 lives are saved.”

Even though the schools make this a friendly competition, Baker said that the Red Cross always focuses on saving lives.

The game takes place in November, but the Red Cross typically hosts the event in September or October, Baker said, because students make fewer donations during November.

“If we were to do it in November, the results won’t be as good as this month gets closer to Thanksgiving, and we won’t see as many donors come out,” Baker said. “So that’s why we keep it in September and October.”

Noah Buttrey, a Biology major, said he was drawn to the blood drive because he is working towards a career in the medical field.

“I’m a Biology major and I’m trying to get into medical school, and we need a certain amount of long-term hours,” Buttrey said. “So I thought this was a good way to help MTSU, and that was when I decided to volunteer.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.