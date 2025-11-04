The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive returns to MTSU

Emmanuel Ayele, Contributing writerNovember 4, 2025
Emmanuel Ayele
The 100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive on Oct. 28, 2025.

The American Red Cross organization hosted its 15th annual 100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive from Oct. 27 – 29 at the MTSU Recreation Center gym.

This is a yearly event where MTSU encourages students to donate blood in a friendly competition against Western Kentucky University. Last year, MTSU won with 405 blood donations, while WKU collected 369. The Red Cross announces the winner of this year’s competition during MTSU and WKU’s football game on Nov. 15.

The drive takes place when MTSU’s football team prepares to travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Conference USA rival WKU on November 15.

“We do three days of blood drives around football games,” Gene Baker, senior account manager of donor services for the American Red Cross of Tennessee, said. “Since they’re inter-conference rivals, we made it a blood contest.” 

Whichever school donates the most blood keeps the traveling trophy, Baker said.

“[The trophy] is in our athletic department now,” Baker said. “It looks like we’re gonna keep it this year. We’re beating [WKU] pretty good. But the bottom line is that it serves as a huge lifesaving event between both schools. At least 2,000 to 3,000 lives are saved.”

Even though the schools make this a friendly competition, Baker said that the Red Cross always focuses on saving lives. 

The game takes place in November, but the Red Cross typically hosts the event in September or October, Baker said, because students make fewer donations during November.

“If we were to do it in November, the results won’t be as good as this month gets closer to Thanksgiving, and we won’t see as many donors come out,” Baker said. “So that’s why we keep it in September and October.”

Noah Buttrey, a Biology major, said he was drawn to the blood drive because he is working towards a career in the medical field.

“I’m a Biology major and I’m trying to get into medical school, and we need a certain amount of long-term hours,” Buttrey said. “So I thought this was a good way to help MTSU, and that was when I decided to volunteer.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Hanna Terletska, director of QRISE, gives remarks at the opening of the Quantum Research, Interdisciplinary Science, and Education (QRISE) Center in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
MTSU goes quantum with new QRISE center
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee, on February. 5, 2025.
What scholarships were affected by DEI?
Rose Raymer (left) and Dwane Riley (right) sit at the check-in desk at a "Horrors of War" event on Oct. 27, 2025, in the Keathley University Center.
'The Horrors of War' come to MTSU
Jorge Avila (left), president of the MTSU College Democrats and Fatima Macareno (right), president of No Labels, sit on stage during the American Democracy Project's "Across the Aisle" panel discussion on civil engagement. The event took place on Oct. 8, 2025, in the Keathely University Center Theater.
No Labels gives MTSU students with different views a place to talk
Electric scooters sit on a bike rack outside of the James E. Walker Library on Oct. 20, 2025. MTSU Police have urged students to secure their scooters with locks to prevent theft.
MTSU police urge students to secure e-scooters following string of thefts
NPHC office suite on the third floor of the Student Union on September 4, 2025.
National Pan-Hellenic Council cancels Courtyard Wednesdays after fight breaks out
More in News
Items in the MTSU food pantry. 9/13/2025
A government shutdown cut SNAP benefits. Here's what that means for Rutherford County
Eric Bartelink discusses the wildfire victim recovery process on Oct. 29, 2025.
Physical anthropologist sparks discussions about FEMA, wildfires and victim identification
1540 Place on Oct. 26
Off-campus housing fair promotes affordable alternatives to dorming
Jason Maxedon, TWRA executive director, at TWRA Biodiversity Summit at MTSU on Oct. 22.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces red-cockaded woodpeckers' return
NPHC members and MTSU students at Courtyard Wednesday on August 27, 2025.
Why did MTSU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council cancel Courtyard Wednesdays?
A "Free Speech Zone" sign warns against bringing prohibited items into the rally in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Oct. 28, 2017. (Andrew WIgdor / MTSU Sidelines
Editorial: Actions toward Indiana Daily Student set dangerous precedent for all student media outlets
More in Student Life
Party in the Grove Oct. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU campus, week of Oct. 6
Womack under construction on Sept. 24, 2025.
Womack out, new residence hall in at MTSU
MTSU's observatory on October 23, 2015.
MTSU physics and astronomy professor lectures at Star Party: 'How to Build a Galaxy'
Volunteers assist putting a house frame together for a Habitat for Humanity event on campus on Oct. 2, 2025, in the Student Union Commons.
Students build home, memories with Habitat for Humanity at MTSU
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee addresses students about DEI on Sept. 22, 2025.
MTSU President faces student leaders following the removal of DEI policies
Maryangel Tobaldo, who is running for 2025 homecoming queen at MTSU and Tristan Parr, who is running for king, strike a pose at a tabling event in the Student Union Building last week. (Photo courtesy of Tristan Parr)
Meet your 2025 MTSU homecoming court
Menu
Activate Search
Home
100 Miles of Hope Blood Drive returns to MTSU