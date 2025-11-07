Rutherford County Library System announces emergency closure for an ‘age-appropriateness review’

The Rutherford County Library System announced in a social media post on Wednesday it will conduct emergency closures of Linebaugh Public Library and Smyrna Public Library for an age-appropriateness review of inventory in mid-to-late November.

The review stemmed from a letter Secretary of State Tre Hargett sent to the RCLS director and board members on Oct. 27 about the recent Tennessee law “Dismantling DEI Departments Act” and President Donald Trump’s executive order “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

RCLS and other public libraries across the state receive funding from the state and federal governments and thus could lose funding for every library in Tennessee if they do not comply, Hargett said in the letter.

“I cannot allow the actions of one library to potentially harm and impact over 200 other libraries throughout the state,” Hargett wrote.

Hargett specifically mentioned “Fred Gets Dressed” by Peter Brown in the “juvenile children’s section” in the letter, saying that it is particularly worthy of review.

In the book, a child named Fred runs around the house naked before deciding to play dress-up with his parents’ clothes.

Hargett gave RCLS 60 days to conduct their age-appropriateness review, requiring results to be sent to the Board of Directors for “reconsideration of materials.”

The letter told RCLS to submit a final review report to the Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist and the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office by Jan. 19, 2026. The review report must include titles deemed age-inappropriate and the actions taken regarding the titles.

Hargett previously sent a letter to the “library director” on Sept. 8 to notify RCLS about the recent changes to law with the Dismantling DEI Departments Act and Trump’s executive order, but only mentioned the position, not a name. He reminded the library director of the federal and state grants and said to contact “your county attorney” with any questions regarding grant contracts or state or federal law.

Impact

The James E. Walker Library at MTSU is not affected by the law or executive order, Kathleen Schmand, the dean of the Walker Library, said. Because it is an academic library, Walker Library is not held to the same standards as public libraries.

Linebaugh in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, closes from Nov. 17-21 and reopens Nov. 22.

Smyrna closes from Nov. 10-15 and reopens Nov. 17.

The Technology Engagement Center, Historical Research Center, Eagleville Bicentennial Public Library and Bookmobile will remain open.

Myrtle Glanton Lord Library in Murfreesboro will review books from Nov. 9-15 during a previously scheduled closure for cleaning and maintenance.

During the closures, no fines will be charged, and all book drop locations remain open.

No staff are affected by the closures, as they will work normal hours and be paid, Luanne James, the RCLS director, said.

