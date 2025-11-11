The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU salutes vets with game day festivities as Veterans’ Day approaches

Graham Thompson, Reporter November 11, 2025
Stephen Thomas
MTSU football players wore special helmets as apart of the Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces.

On MTSU’s 43rd annual Salute to Veterans & Armed Forces gameday, the university honored members of the United States military with special pregame events. 

The Charlie & Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center held a Veterans Day Ceremony to celebrate the 250th birthday of America’s Army, Navy and Marines and pay respects to the fallen. 

As part of the ceremony, they honored Marine Corps veteran Master Sgt. Bill Kampbell with the Joe Nunley Sr. Award. In his remarks, he said the award humbled him, as it uplifted his fellow veterans. 

“I’m humbled and grateful for this award and humbled, because I know in my heart there are so many other veterans that deserve this more than me,” Kampbell said. “And I hope someday they’ll realize that.” 

MTSU presents the Joe Nunley Sr. Award to veterans who embody the “MTSU Spirit of Service” through their character and contributions to the community. 

As part of the anniversary of each branch of the military, one retired military official from each branch gave a few remarks.

Steve Severn, who chairs MTSU’s English Department and is a Navy veteran, reflected on his time serving within this branch. 

“It would be impossible for me to overestimate or overstate the impact that my time in the Navy, and particularly in my time aboard the USS Arkansas, when I was underway with the Arkansas, had upon my character, my leadership style and what I do in daily basics,” Severn said.

As part of the ceremony, Robert Aaneurd played a bugle tune at the beginning and closed the ceremony with “Taps,” the tune used to honor members of the military. Jamie Teachenor from MTSU’s Recording Industry sang the national anthem. 

Following the ceremony, all veterans, along with their families, enjoyed a complimentary picnic during the pregame activities in Walnut Grove.

Lt. Col. Bounyasith “Sid” Mitthivong, who served in the United States Signal Corps for about 24 years, reflected on his time in the military. 

“It has shaped my life and has brought different opportunities, that is, you know, that you can’t just turn it by,” Mitthivong said. “Those things can stay with you, because it’s not just going with your passion, my passion is a service to the country. Because I thought it was something greater than myself.” 

Military branches, including MTSU’s ROTC, the Tennessee National Guard and the Marines, set up tents for individuals interested in joining or learning more about them. 

The university further honored veterans during its football game, dedicating each quarter to a particular branch.

Members of the military stood on the field for the national anthem during the pregame events and then again at halftime. Individuals from each branch walked down the center of the football field as the band performed the military hymns. 

Anthony Carretta, an MTSU ROTC cadet and senior, discussed what he gained from the event. 

“I learned a lot about leadership discipline, all that they teach you within the military, and that they instill within you,” Carretta said. “But also, it gets you very involved with the campus itself; you do a lot of events with sports, clubs and just the campus itself. There’s a lot of volunteer opportunities.” 

MTSU salutes vets with game day festivities as Veterans’ Day approaches