Two Students Steal Over $114k from MTSU, According to TBI

After Middle Tennessee State University officials became suspicious of MTSU students Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, an investigation determined they stole $114,145 from the University, according to News 4 Nashville.

During the investigation led by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it was discovered that Gore and Osman had been submitting false invoices to then pocket Student Activity Fee money.

Both students were presidents of the MTSU Somali Students Association when they submitted up to 85 false invoices at least, and they received reimbursements totaling $82,200.

Details of the reimbursements include: vendors that never existed, honorarium payments for public speakers for events that never occurred and reimbursement payments from the Tina Stewart Campus Nonviolence Fund.

Included in the stolen amount is the $28,945 that was embezzled by Mohamed Gure while serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association in 2017 and 2018.

“On March 9, 2021, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Mohamed Gure on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation. Mohamed Osman has been indicated on one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation,” according to News 4 Nashville.

