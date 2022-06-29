MTSU Mourns Death of University Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr.

Story by Savannah Williams | Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University alum and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr. died on the evening of June 28 at his home in Brentwood. He was 57 years old.

In a press release, Freeman’s family described his death as “a serious illness” and asked for prayers and privacy as they mourn.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee described Freeman as, “one of MTSU’s brightest stars, and his light shined through his many accomplishments.” Freeman was a first-generation college graduate; a trail-blazing businessman who created his own internet technology company, Zycron, that, over 25 years, became a multimillion-dollar business that he sold. Freeman was well known for helping Black entrepreneurs overcome obstacles and find success in business. Freeman was also a private pilot, who lent his services and aircraft for international relief missions.

The 57-year-old self-made millionaire was the MTSU Board of Trustees’ first vice chair, as well as chair of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for two terms.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper expressed his condolences for the Freeman family on Facebook. “This is an enormous loss for our community. Darrell dedicated his life to helping people succeed and was particularly passionate about lifting up and supporting young entrepreneurs so they wouldn’t face the same obstacles as his generation. I know that his work, his unwavering spirit, and his service to his community will continue to be a shining example for all of us. Nashville will go forward dedicating ourselves to completing what Darrell started in his great honor.”

Photo via MTSU.

