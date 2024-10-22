It’s election season. Is Rutherford County showing up early to the polls?

Feature photo courtesy of Sidelines Archives

Story by Kailee Shores

Registered voters began to cast votes in Rutherford County on Oct. 16, when early voting began.

Sidelines will track turnout in the county over the course of the early voting period, ending on Oct. 31. We will be looking at the percentage of registered voters that have cast their ballots in the county as a whole as well as comparing turnout between precincts.

The graph and map will be updated each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Check back here for updates.

For details on how to vote early, see reporter Bailey Lowe’s story on voting in Rutherford County:

Oct. 22

On Monday, Oct. 21, 8,911 registered voters cast their ballot.

registered voters cast their ballot. To date, 20 percent of registered Rutherford County voters have cast their vote during early voting.

of registered Rutherford County voters have cast their vote during early voting. The date with the highest turnout remains Oct. 16, the first day for early voting.

Early voter turnout totals in Rutherford County, per day

Graph created by MTSU journalism professor Ken Blake, Ph.D., with data from Rutherford County Election Commission.

Precinct 171, the one to which MTSU belongs, is tied with precinct 181 for the lowest turn out so far, sitting at 11 percent at Monday’s close.

at Monday’s close. Precinct 122, north of Murfreesboro near Smyrna, has had the highest turnout to date, with 614 out of 2161 registered voters casting their ballots so far.

Precinct-level early voter turnout in Rutherford County

Click on a precinct to view details.

Map created by MTSU journalism professor Ken Blake, Ph.D., with data from Rutherford County Election Commission.

Kailee Shores is the editor in chief of MTSU Sidelines.

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.