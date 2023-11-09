Police investigate separate robbery and shooting incidents near campus

Story by Alyssa Williams

The Murfreesboro Police Department is actively investigating two incidents that occurred at apartment complexes near MTSU campus on Thursday afternoon around the same time.

MPD reported a man was shot at the College Point Apartments located on Brown Drive. The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Information on his current condition has not been released.

Police detained several individuals in association with the incident. It is an ongoing investigation.

At Crossings at Hazelwood Apartment Homes, around the same time, a man attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver. The man allegedly approached the driver and demanded money, but according to Larry Flowers, spokesperson for MPD, the driver was not shot or injured in the incident. It is also an ongoing investigation.It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

