Raiders for Christ and UKirk unite for prayer at James E. Walker Library

Nearly 40 students and leaders from Raiders for Christ and UKirk Collegiate Ministries gathered in front of James E. Walker Library Monday night to pray for the campus community following the death of a student in the library Monday afternoon.

Dean Dunning, RFC’s campus minister, led a group of students from a house on Bell Street that serves as the organization’s headquarters to the library courtyard, where they scattered into small groups around the outside of the library.

The courtyard remained peaceful, with some students occasionally passing by on longboards or bicycles. Others walked quietly through the scene with their friends.

Students organized the event after someone sent a message in their group chat asking for prayers for the community.

“Somebody had originally put in there, hey be praying, this happened,” RFC member Sarah Anderson said. “And then somebody said we should go pray together, and Dean was like, yeah, let’s go.”

RFC typically meets on Monday nights to pray anyway, member Taylor Anderson said.

“We always have a devo[tional] on Monday nights,” Taylor Anderson said. “So instead of doing that, we came here to pray for the campus. That’s what all this is centered on. We believe in the power of prayer.”

While in small groups, students comforted, listened to and shared their stories with each other underneath the glow of floodlights.

“It’s one thing to privately pray, and that’s a very good and powerful thing. But coming by and being together, and making sure we are supporting each other is very important,” Sarah Anderson said. “This is not about religion, it’s us, coming out and showing love in the best way we know how.”

As people wrapped up their group sessions, they respectfully left the courtyard as Dunning requested.

SGA will be holding a vigil Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in front of the library to honor the life of the student who died Monday.

MTSU counseling services are available in the Keathley University Center, room 326-S Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

The mobile crisis number is 1-800-704-2651 and is available 24 hours a day.

The national suicide hotline is 988.

You are not alone.

