Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Soccer

Multiple Blue Raiders earn C-USA all-conference soccer honors

By Jacob Burgess

Date:

Feature Photo by Jaeda Jackson

Story by Jacob Burgess  

Conference USA released its end of the season awards for women’s soccer with Middle Tennessee having multiple players receiving awards in a turnaround season for the Blue Raiders.  

MTSU made the C-USA playoffs after two seasons where the Blue Raiders missed the postseason. The Blue Raiders finished 8-9 and 5-4 in conference play.  

Manon Lebargy made C-USA first team and midfielder of the year after her best season. Lebargy, a junior from Lille, France has improved season after season finishing this season with 13 goals.  

The Blue Raiders are heavy with upper classman leadership. Graduate student Lauren Spaanstra and junior Idun Kvaale both made conference third team. Spaanstra in her final season added to her tally of conference awards.  

Even though the Blue Raiders rely on its upper class, freshman Lexi Dendis and Aireona Duenez made the all-freshman team. Dendis also earned freshman of the year after playing all 17 games for the Blue Raiders scoring four goals and four assists.  

MTSU plays against Sam Houston in Miami for the first round of the Conference USA playoffs, Nov.6 at 6 p.m.  

Jacob Burgess is the lead sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines   

Republican Bryan Terry defeats Democrat Matt Ferry for Tennessee’s 48th House District
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess

