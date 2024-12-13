Friday, December 13, 2024
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from fall sports

By Brett Walker

Jakub Kroslak pumps his fist following a point in the Buck Boulding Classic, 10-20-2024. (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)
Illaria Sposetti serves in the MTSU invite, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
Chris Loofe dunks against Oglethorpe, 11-4-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
Manon Lebargy after scoring a goal, 9-3-24. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson)
Lexi Dendis against Kennesaw State, 10-6-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
Oakland celebrates after a nail-biting win over Riverdale in the playoffs, 11-22-2024. (Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach)
Mary Martinez throws a pitch during the fall world series, 12-13-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson)
Laure Jansen smiles after a point against SEMO, 9-6-2024. (Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach)
Shu Matsuoka and Rostislav Halfinger in the Buck Boulding Classic, 10-20-2024. (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)
MTSU club hockey president and team captain, Linden Palmer in a game against Georgia Tech, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Abby Barber)
Adri Rhoda goes for the kill in a milestone series against La Tech, 10-24-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
Head coach Rick Insell and associate head coach Matt Insell in game against Tennessee, 11-12-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

