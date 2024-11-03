Sunday, November 3, 2024
MTSU soccer caps off season with postseason bid

By Jacob Burgess

Feature photo by Caitlyn Hajek

Story by Linsey Mata

Middle Tennessee soccer team honored senior players by defeating LA Tech at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium, securing its place in the Conference USA soccer playoffs. 

 MTSU scored two goals in the first half of the game. The first goal was at the 26th minute by Manon Lebargy with an assist from Lexi Dendis and Emma Brown. This was Lebargy’s 12th goal this season after shooting and missing earlier in the first half. 

LA Tech kept MTSU’s defense in check as they had four corner kicks. Minutes before half, with an assist from Faith Adje, Hannah Murphy scored her first career strike from just outside the 18-yard out, scoring MTSU’s second goal of the match.

After halftime, the second half brought a rush of adrenaline throughout the teams and the fans. The final two MTSU goals scored were corner kicks set up by Lauren Spaanstra. Lebargy scored after the cross bounced around the penalty box. 

In minute 73:52. Brown scored with another assist from Spaanstra for the second corner kick. The corner kicks had been practiced and finally perfected as Brown got the final kick into the 4-0 lead. The game ended with a last-minute LA Tech goal, bringing the score to 4-1. Defense and goalie saves were essential in getting the total amount to six blocks for MTSU.

The senior night ceremony commenced after the team celebrated winning and getting its place in the CUSA playoffs. MTSU recognized two players, two staff members and a graduate student. The two students were given their jersey framed and a ball signed by teammates.

“Even with two seniors, you had a lot of tears, you know,” Roden said. “People know what they mean to us, not just as players, but as people and teammates.” 

Adje and defender Sascha Nielsen were honored on senior night. Adje transferred from University of Texas at Tyler, and was finally able to play in front of her family as a Blue Raider. Nielsen was a key defensive piece for MTSU during her time playing in multiple spots. 

The Blue Raiders will travel to Miami, FL for the C-USA tournament where Sam Houston will be waiting. Sam Houston beat MTSU earlier in the season 2-1. 

“A lot of people are doubting us but we are bringing a lot to the table,” Adje said. “I know that our team is going to make it hard for anyone playing us cause we don’t stop even if we are down one we are still going to find a way to get up two.”

Linsey Mata is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines  

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com 

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here 

Are Rutherford County’s new house districts fair?
