MTSU volleyball celebrates senior day against New Mexico State

MTSU volleyball (13-17, 9-9 C-USA) celebrated senior day as it split wins with New Mexico State (17-13, 11-7 C-USA) over the weekend.

Middle Tennessee started the weekend off strong sweeping New Mexico State 3-0. After Friday night’s win, the Blue Raiders headed into Saturday’s match boasting their longest home winning streak since 2011 with eight straight victories.

The streak wouldn’t last long, however, as it was snapped on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat. Despite the loss, MTSU put on an impressive showing and fought through adversity all throughout the afternoon.

This Saturday was not only of the most exciting matches of the year but also marked senior day for several Blue Raiders.

Four seniors are set to graduate following the 2024 season: Kiera Booth, Brooke Springer, Trae McCutchan and Laure Jansen.

“They are all super, they are all so different, but all give in a lot of different ways.” assistant head coach Jenna Orner said.

After spending her first two years at UALR, Jansen transferred to MTSU and had an immediate impact and became a key pillar of the Blue Raider squad.

“We got Laure who has been with us for two years, well two and a half and she’s really been like the glue of this program the last two years, she can really do anything, she stepped up, she’s super selfless, there’s not too many players that come into a program that can do what she does from top to bottom.” Orner said of the senior outside hitter.

Laure Jansen stands with head coach Chuck Crawford and her family on senior day, 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson)

Another graduating senior is McCutchan who spent her entire collegiate career in Murfreesboro. Coming straight out of high school she immediately found her spot on the team and showed why she deserved the opportunity.

“And then you got Tre who has been with us, she graduated from high school and came with us in the spring and she’s just one of the hardest workers we’ve had come through this program,” Orner said.

Among the seniors are two graduate transfers in Springer and Booth. Despite only being Blue Raiders for one year they leave a huge impact on the program and have brought valued experience to the team.

“Our two grad transfers that came in I think being able to come into a new program after you’ve been somewhere else for four years and have such an impact like they had is really showing of their character,” Orner said. “The girls have loved them. They adapted into our culture very quickly and they just understand what we’ve wanted here and bought in really fast, so we love them for that.”

The legacy that these seniors leave behind is undeniable. The work ethic and character that these athletes bring is something that money cannot buy.

“Seeing them all grow in different ways like their leadership and their skill level and just to see them, you know this year we talked about peaking at the right time and really that growth and they’ve been a big part of helping that.” said Jenna Orner.

Although it is an emotional time for all the players there can be no debate in looking back at the positive influence that these seniors have had on the program.

“They are a very selfless group that is willing to do whatever for the program, and that is what you want every senior class to leave behind.” said Jenna Orner.

As this chapter begins to close for these seniors, their impact will forever be felt on this Blue Raider team. They won’t have much time to dwell on their last home matches long though, with the Conference USA Championship Tournament quickly approaching.

MTSU is set to square off against Kennesaw State (13-16. 10-8 C-USA) in the first round of the tournament on Friday, Nov. 22, in El Paso, Texas. The Blue Raiders split the season series with the Owls earlier this month, 1-3, 3-1.

Will Phillips is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines

