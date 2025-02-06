MTSU football releases 2025 season schedule

Middle Tennessee football announced its 2025 schedule on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The Blue Raiders will kick off the season at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30 against Austin Peay and wrap up regular season play on Nov. 29 on the road at New Mexico State.

See the full schedule below with home games in bold.

Aug. 30: MTSU vs Austin Peay

Sept. 6: MTSU at Wisconsin

Sept. 13: MTSU at Nevada

Sept. 20: MTSU vs Marshall

Sept. 27: MTSU at Kennesaw State

Oct. 8: MTSU vs Missouri State

Oct. 22: MTSU at Delaware

Oct. 29: MTSU vs Jacksonville State

Nov. 8: MTSU vs FIU

Nov. 15: MTSU at Western Kentucky

Nov. 22: MTSU vs Sam Houston

Nov. 29: MTSU at New Mexico State

For the second straight year, Middle Tennessee will begin the season by inviting an in-state FCS opponent into Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders hold a 12-game win streak over the Governors and won the last meeting between the two schools 56-33 on Sept. 11, 2010.

Coming off a 2024 schedule that held then No. 6 Ole Miss and Duke, MTSU’s 2025 schedule sees the team face one Power 4 opponent in Wisconsin. Week two’s clash with the Badgers marks the first ever meeting between the programs.

The second half of MTSU’s nonconference road trip will drop the Blue Raiders in unfamiliar territory once again. The Wolf Pack of the Mountain West will play host to Middle Tennessee in their first ever meeting.

MTSU’s final nonconference game of the season sees the team welcome an old Conference USA foe to Floyd Stadium. Now in the Sun Belt Conference, the meeting will be the first between the two teams since 2021 when the Blue Raiders defeated the Thundering Herd, 34-28.

Middle Tennessee will head to Kennesaw, Georgia for the first time ever in the final weekend of September. The Blue Raiders defeated the Owls in the pair’s first meeting last fall in a 14-5 slugfest in Murfreesboro.

In the first of two-game stretch against first-time CUSA opponents, Middle Tennessee plays host to Missouri State. The 2025 season is MSU’s first in the conference and marks their second ever meeting with the Blue Raiders. The program’s last clashed on Oct. 18, 1986, resulting in a 42-19 MTSU win.

In yet another contest with a new conference opponent, the Blue Raiders will take a mid-week trip to Newark, Delaware. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 all-time against Delaware and last tussled with the Blue Hens on Oct. 21, 1978.

For MTSU’s final mid-week game of the season, the Blue Raiders will welcome the reigning CUSA champions to Murfreesboro. The Gamecocks throttled MTSU 42-20 in Jacksonville last season. Middle Tennessee leads the all-time series 14-3 but rides a two-game skid into the matchup against the Gamecocks.

MTSU’s penultimate home game will see Florida International come to town. Last season, the Panthers defeated the Blue Raiders 35-24 in the final game of the regular season. Historically, MTSU fares much better against FIU in Floyd Stadium, posting a 9-1 home record against the Panthers.

For the first time since 2021, Middle Tennessee will face arch-rival Western Kentucky in the month of November. Last year the Blue Raiders fell to the Hilltoppers 49-21 in the third game of the season. WKU currently holds a 38-35-1 all-time lead in the series and a six-game win streak over the Blue Raiders.

After not facing the Bearkats in 2024, the Blue Raiders will look to avenge their 2023 loss this season. MTSU’s final home game of 2025 marks Sam Houston’s first trip to Murfreesboro since the 1991 campaign.

In the final game of the regular season, Middle Tennessee will take a trip to Las Cruces in search of the program’s first ever road victory over the Aggies. New Mexico State leads the series 4-2 and holds a three-game win streak. The Blue Raiders lost last season’s meeting at home, 36-21.

