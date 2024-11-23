MTSU football drops final home game of 2024

Feature Photo by Myles Valrie

Story by Jacob Burgess

Love was in the air during Middle Tennessee vs New Mexico State. MTSU center Julius Pierce proposed to his girlfriend, Brooklyn McIntosh, during the senior day celebrations. Unfortunately, that love turned to heartbreak as Middle Tennessee lost 36-21.

A back-and-forth scoring affair ensued in a game between two of the worst Conference USA defenses.

The Blue Raiders’ first drive ended with New Mexico State scoring a pick-six. MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato looked for tight end Holden Willis, who tipped the pass up, leading to the Aggies’ score.

MTSU played in an under-center offense more than usual, which led to one scoring drive in the first half. The offensive changes helped the Blue Raiders move the ball, but MTSU still punted twice and failed to convert a fourth and one in the first half.

In Derek Mason’s first season as head coach, the Blue Raiders have struggled to run the ball consistently due to an inexperienced and injured offensive line. The under-center approach is meant to give Middle Tennessee’s offense a personality, Mason said.

“We wanted to change the temperament of what happens up front because football is still a line of scrimmage game,” Mason said.

In short, the under-center strategy worked. Against the Aggies, the Blue Raiders totaled 28 carries for 170 yards en route to the team’s best-rushing performance of the season. The ‘old fashioned’ tactic helped give the MTSU offensive line a chance, running back Jekail Middlebrook said.

Middlebrook led Middle Tennessee with 10 carries and 80 rushing yards.

A struggling Aggie offense flipped the script against the Blue Raider defense on Saturday. Heading into the game, New Mexico State held the title for worst passing offense in C-USA while being the fourth-best rushing offense. NMSU took advantage of the MTSU secondary with multiple deep ball completions and 237 yards in the air.

The Aggie’s passing game set up two field goals going into halftime with a 13-7 lead.

Both teams came out of the half with the pedal to the metal. New Mexico State scored three touchdowns while Middle Tennessee scored two touchdowns in the second half.

New Mexico State picked off Vattiato a second time setting up its first touchdown drive of the second half. Quarterback Brandon Nunez found receiver Seth McGowen on a 12-yard pass. The key play in the drive was a 34-yard pass from quarterback Parker Awad on the play prior.

MTSU responded with a touchdown of its own, with Vattiato finding a wide-open Willis for a 12-yard catch. The Blue Raiders drive covered 78 yards and lasted almost six minutes.

Nick Vattiato attempts a pass against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)

While Middle Tennessee’s offense found its footing in the second half, the defense did not.

New Mexico State scored two more touchdowns with an MTSU touchdown sandwiched between them late in the fourth quarter, securing the senior day loss.

Middle Tennessee travels to Miami, Florida to face Florida International in its final game of the 2024 season on Nov. 30.

