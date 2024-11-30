MTSU’s season ends with 35-24 loss to FIU

Feature Photo by Myles Valrie

Story by Brett Walker

In the early heat of August, Middle Tennessee State University prepped for a new era of football.

Signs, commercials and inflatables radiated around the campus leading up to Derek Mason’s first season as the program’s head coach.

And now in the late chill of November, it’s already over.

Middle Tennessee football (3-9, 2-6 CUSA) fell to Florida International University (4-8, 3-5 CUSA) by a score of 35-24 on Saturday evening.

During the game’s early stages, the on-field product seemed to be at a low point.

On FIU’s senior day, the Panthers pounced on MTSU early taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins dissected the Middle Tennessee secondary, leaving Middle Tennessee in an early hole.

At the first quarter’s end FIU totaled 174 yards in comparison to MTSU’s 15 yards.

To dig themselves out, the Blue Raiders brought out some trickeration and enjoyed success through the air. On a flea flicker, quarterback Nick Vattiato found tight end Holden Willis deep for a touchdown.

FIU’s offense didn’t flinch after the strike, however as the Panthers went on to score 14 straight points off the back of two Dean Patterson touchdowns to build a 28-7 second quarter lead.

For Middle Tennessee, Saturday’s contest looked to be another in a long list of games that got out of hand early. In contrast to previous weeks the Blue Raiders showed some fight after being punched in the mouth early by the Panthers.

After falling down 28-7, MTSU struck back with the Vattiato to Willis connection again. Vattiato found his reliable tight end for a 37-yard touchdown to bring the score to 28-14.

While his team didn’t emerge victorious, Willis’ last game as a Blue Raider was one of his best. The redshirt senior from Greenback, Tennessee hauled in six catches for a career high 123 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

Following Willis’s second touchdown catch MTSU scored again near the end of the half via a 35-yard Zeke Rankin field goal.

Holden Willis sprints downfield with the ball, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

Going into the half trailing 28-17, the pendulum of momentum began to swing in Middle Tennessee’s favor, yet it was unable to fully capitalize.

The Blue Raiders received the second half kickoff only to go three and out on the opening possession. A goal line stand from the Blue Raider defense on the ensuing possession kept FIU from putting the game away, but MTSU’s offense failed to generate anything after the crucial stop.

The quarter as a whole held a defensive battle with neither team contributing to the scoreboard.

The first MTSU possession of the fourth quarter saw a perplexing substitution. Following a Vattiato interception and still trailing 28-17, Middle Tennessee elected to make a quarterback change and moved to freshman Roman Gagliano.

With no apparent injury to Vattiato, the move came at an awkward moment. After Gagliano’s drive ended with a bobbled snap and a three and out, Middle Tennessee put its veteran starter back in for the rest of the game.

Following the punt, Jenkins hit a wide-open Eric Rivers for a 50-yard touchdown to put FIU up 35-17 and thwart MTSU’s attempt at a comeback victory.

Middle Tennessee scored once more on a one-yard Jekail Middlebrook rush to bring the score to 35-24. MTSU’s final drive ended with a missed field goal attempt from Rankin.

With the loss, Middle Tennessee finishes ninth in Conference USA in Mason’s first year.

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.