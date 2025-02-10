The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator

Jaeda Jackson, Contributing writer February 10, 2025
Jaeda Jackson
Murfreesboro Fire Department outside James E. Walker Library in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 2025.

Two Middle Tennessee State University students got stuck in an elevator Monday night in the James E. Walker Library, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Department. 

Keke Moore and Anna Connor waited on the elevator to come to the second floor when they heard cries for help coming from behind the doors. 

“We pressed the button and nothing was happening,” Moore said. “At first, I thought I broke it.” 

Moore explained that it made a clunking noise while they were waiting, so they decided to take the stairs. 

As they walked toward the stairs, they heard shouting from inside the elevator, Connor said. Moore and Connor went to the front desk to get help.  

Two campus police officers arrived on the scene, followed by the Murfreesboro Fire Department. 

“Campus police got them out,” firefighter Patrick Welsh said. “Everyone was fine.”  

This is the second elevator incident in the last two weeks. A student got stuck in the elevator in Corlew Hall back on Jan. 29.

To contact the editor, email [email protected]. 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU Campus sustainable campus fund sticker on a water fountain at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
How students at MTSU advocate for a climate-friendly campus
In the Middle Tennessee State University Science Building on campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn., award-winning researcher and biology assistant professor M. Elizabeth Barnes, left, graduate student Alexa Summersill and doctoral student Rahmi Aini had their findings from a nationwide survey of college biology students regarding conflict-reducing practices in evolution education published by peer-reviewed PLOS One, a science journal from the San Francisco, Calif.-based Public Library of Science, or PLOS. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
MTSU biology professor bridges the divide between science and religion in latest study
Black History Month themed pins that were handed out at the Black History Month Kickoff in the MTSU Student Union in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 3, 2025.
How MTSU is celebrating Black History Month 2025
Murfreesboro Fire Department rescues MTSU student stuck in elevator on Jan. 29, 2025.
First responders rescue MTSU student stuck in Corlew Hall elevator
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
Courtesy of Sidelines photo library
How do you claim your First Day eBook charged to MTSU billing statement?
More in News
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board bans more books, limiting options for student readers
Protesters stream down the road with their signs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
Photo gallery: 50501 protest comes to Tennessee
Protester hugs woman yelling at crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
50501 protest comes to Tennessee: An anti-Trump outrage in downtown Nashville
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Democrat state representative introduces bill to enshrine birth control access
The Tenn. state capitol in Nashville sits behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson.
Tennessee General Assembly narrowly passes the Education Freedom Act of 2025, making Tennessee a 'school choice state'
Liv Cook, protest organizer, addresses the media in Nashville Tenn. on Jan. 28, 2025.
Gov. Bill Lee reignites controversial push for state-funded private school vouchers
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator