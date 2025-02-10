MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator

Two Middle Tennessee State University students got stuck in an elevator Monday night in the James E. Walker Library, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

Keke Moore and Anna Connor waited on the elevator to come to the second floor when they heard cries for help coming from behind the doors.

“We pressed the button and nothing was happening,” Moore said. “At first, I thought I broke it.”

Moore explained that it made a clunking noise while they were waiting, so they decided to take the stairs.

As they walked toward the stairs, they heard shouting from inside the elevator, Connor said. Moore and Connor went to the front desk to get help.

Two campus police officers arrived on the scene, followed by the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

“Campus police got them out,” firefighter Patrick Welsh said. “Everyone was fine.”

This is the second elevator incident in the last two weeks. A student got stuck in the elevator in Corlew Hall back on Jan. 29.

