Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by imposing ‘institutional neutrality’

Cameron Burkett, Contributing writerMarch 3, 2025
Samuel McIntyre
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel McIntyre)

A House Joint Resolution calling for all Tennessee universities to adopt principles of institutional neutrality, free expression and civil discourse is up for discussion and possibly a vote in the state House of Representatives today, March 3.

Republicans Mark Cochran, William Lamberth, Jeremy Faison, Johnny Garttett, Mark White and Charlie Baum introduced HRJ175 to the Tennessee House of Representatives on Feb. 6. 

The resolution says the need for the bill arose after protests broke out at universities across the U.S. over the Israel-Hamas war.

“Several universities allowed disruptive actions that threatened some students’ security and stifled free speech and civil discourse in a manner that was disrespectful to the exchange and hearing of diverse opinions in a safe area,” the resolution said. It also said that the protests “created a lack of confidence among the American people about the role of American universities in the continued greatness of America.”

The authors commended Vanderbilt University and other Tennessee colleges for already adopting these principles.

The resolution did not outline a framework for universities to enact these principles — it only authors a call to action. This means there is no way to determine exactly how MTSU’s political clubs and community would be impacted.

“HJR175, given its sympathy for Vanderbilt’s crackdown on pro-Palestine action, spells an ominous suppression of crucial discussion and action,” Ben Tscheschlok, a co-chair of the MTSU Young Democratic Socialists of America, said. “Tolerance of rabid intolerance will be tolerance’s suicide. However, one of the most important functions of reasonable open speech is the opportunity for the downtrodden to speak out against injustice.”

Members of the club said they believe what the state of Tennessee is pushing for inherently goes against the club’s beliefs. 

Harrison Bell, vice president of the MTSU College Republicans, believes the resolution will have little to no effect on political clubs on campus.

“I believe it is necessary to stress institutional neutrality,” Bell said. “A lot of us in [the College GOP of MTSU] recognize that there is more anti-republican rhetoric amongst campus spaces, and because of this, we worry that there may be those in the campus administration that also share this view. It is because of this sentiment that we believe institutional neutrality is an important aspect of the resolution, to keep the campus administration from favoring one political group over another.” 

Bell also said he is all for the resolution if it leads to a “space for free dialog.”

The resolution is scheduled for today’s House floor session at 2 p.m. If passed, the resolution will go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for him to sign or veto.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com

Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by imposing ‘institutional neutrality’