MTSU men’s and women’s basketball earn postseason bids

See where MTSU men’s and women’s basketball are headed for postseason action.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterMarch 16, 2025
Paige Mast
MTSU women’s basketball head coach Rick Insell (left) and men’s head coach Nick McDevitt (right) in the Conference USA tournament on March 14-15, 2025.

Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball will continue in postseason play after both teams fell short in the Conference USA tournament.

MTSU men’s basketball will play in the NCAA’s National Invitation Tournament, hosting Chattanooga in the first round on March 18. The Blue Raiders are 32-36 overall against Chattanooga, with three losses in a row dating back to 2020.

Middle Tennessee lost to Jacksonville State in the CUSA semifinals, 70-68, to end its chances at a conference championship. 

The Lady Raiders on the other hand qualified for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament and will face off against Belmont University in Nashville on March 20. The in-state rivals met earlier this season with the Bruins winning 65-52.  

Chasing its third straight CUSA championship, MTSU lost in the conference final to Liberty 53-48 on Saturday, March 15.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

About the Contributors
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporter
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I’m the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I’m curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
