MTSU men’s and women’s basketball earn postseason bids

Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball will continue in postseason play after both teams fell short in the Conference USA tournament.

MTSU men’s basketball will play in the NCAA’s National Invitation Tournament, hosting Chattanooga in the first round on March 18. The Blue Raiders are 32-36 overall against Chattanooga, with three losses in a row dating back to 2020.

Middle Tennessee lost to Jacksonville State in the CUSA semifinals, 70-68, to end its chances at a conference championship.

The Lady Raiders on the other hand qualified for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament and will face off against Belmont University in Nashville on March 20. The in-state rivals met earlier this season with the Bruins winning 65-52.

Chasing its third straight CUSA championship, MTSU lost in the conference final to Liberty 53-48 on Saturday, March 15.

