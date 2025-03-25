Turning Point USA hosts Daily Wire reporter at MTSU to talk about mass immigration

MTSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA welcomed Spencer Lindquist, an investigative reporter for the Daily Wire, to talk to students about America’s “mass immigration crisis.”

Lindquist joined about a dozen people in the Student Union on March 20 to deliver an hour-long presentation on the dangers of the recent influx of undocumented immigrants, which focused primarily on the southern border – specifically those with Latin American origins.

To stop mass migration, the incentives must be stripped, Lindquist said.

“Every policy that is doled out to illegal aliens, every mortgage or job opportunity that is given to an illegal alien over an American citizen is something that incentivizes mass migration,” Lindquist said.

The speaker agreed with Turning Point members that Democrats are bringing immigrants into the country to “demographically replace Americans” and sway the votes in their favor.

“There is an obvious and clear attempt to bring large numbers of immigrants into the United States to upend the electoral system,” Lindquist said.

He also spoke about Colony Ridge, an unincorporated subdivision in Liberty County, Texas, that is home to about 40,000 families, both immigrants and U.S. citizens.

“Colony Ridge is a 34,000-acre development that specifically caters to illegal aliens and specifically attracts people who do not have authorization [to be] in this country,” Lindquist said.

When asked to expand upon that idea of colonization concerning American history, Ricardo Santiago, a member of MTSU’s College Republicans, answered before Lindquist.

“The Native Americans were savages before the Europeans came and built a nation,” Santiago said. “The illegal aliens just want to come and leech off of something that was already here.”

Native American tribes aided early settlers in the U.S., trading necessary physical goods and knowledge of the land crucial to the colonists’ survival.

“I think that even though this campus isn’t home to a lot of people in this community, we should be a welcoming space for all communities, so this hateful rhetoric should not be welcomed or endorsed by any official person [or organization] on this campus,” Farrah Renfoe, the Program Assistant for the Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, said in response to Santiago’s statement.

Lindquist also discussed how the “all-American town” of Springfield, Ohio, was “upended overnight” by Haitian immigrants who came to Springfield to escape unrest in Haiti. President Donald Trump specifically mentioned Haitian immigrants in his campaign and vowed that Springfield would be the start of the largest mass deportation in American history.

To achieve these mass deportations, Donald Trump issued an executive order that terminated the Temporary Protected Status for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, leaving them vulnerable to deportation.

Trump also enacted the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, an act that, until now, has exclusively been used during times of war. It was used during World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor to intern or deport those of Japanese, German and Italian descent under threats of national security.

Lindquist had no opinion on whether or not he believed this was a time of war, stating that would be a question for the courts.

“What we can say is that there are foreign terrorist organizations that have come into our country … that are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans through trafficking Chinese-made fentanyl,” Lindquist said, but he did not specify the terrorist organizations to which he was referring. “Every crime that is committed by illegal aliens is a preventable crime.”

MTSU Turning Point will host Leigh-Allyn Baker on April 16.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

