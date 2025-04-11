The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Four MTSU student visas revoked

Siri Reynolds, ReporterApril 11, 2025
Siri Reynolds
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.

Four MTSU international students’ visas were revoked, and the students must return to their home countries, said University Provost Mark Byrnes on April 10 at a joint session meeting of the Student Government Association.

“We have had four students who were identified by Homeland Security,” Byrnes said. “Information flow has been a bit sketchy, but … these are international students whose visas have been revoked.”

Byrnes gave no other information about the students and the revocation process.

At the session between the Senate and the Freshman Council, Byrnes answered questions about United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, class recordings and D2L.

SGA Sen. Amaya Carter asked Byrnes to explain the protocol for faculty in situations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on campus. According to an email obtained by Sidelines, Byrnes told MTSU faculty and staff on April 9 about the possibility of ICE coming to campus.

The Provost’s Office sent an email to faculty and staff on April 9, 2025, about what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers come to campus. (Email by Mark Byrnes to faculty and staff)

“Along with much of the nation, we have been following recent developments regarding the immigration status of students and staff on college campuses,” Byrnes said in the email. “Led by University Counsel James Floyd, the University has developed the following guidance that may help you if law enforcement officers come to your classroom or office.” 

Byrnes explained that the email included guidance from MTSU’s lawyer on following appropriate procedures.

“If they’re there lawfully, then we have to cooperate,” Byrnes said. “But there are certain protocols that have to be followed, including having an MTSU officer there.”

Students like SGA Sen. Jorge Avila were also curious about what Byrnes had to say about political scrutiny facing teachers, especially with class recordings involved.

“Well, I can tell you stuff, I’m not sure if it’ll make you feel better,” Byrnes said. “​​There’s all sorts of discussion in Washington [D.C.] and in Nashville about what’s going on in college campuses. And so what we have told faculty is we have to be realistic about the situation that we’re in.”

Byrnes went on to say that faculty members need to stick to the topics assigned to the course and aim for neutrality. Although the prevalence of phones, social media and class recordings can implicate teachers that say controversial things, he mentioned that the only time he ever needed to review a class recording ended in the professor’s favor. 

MTSU’s potential switch from D2L to Canvas was also a topic of discussion. The contract between MTSU and D2L ends soon, and representatives from both D2L and Canvas came to campus recently to speak with university staff.

“The question is, what’s the learning curve for both faculty and students,” Byrnes said. “Canvas, of course, tells us, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of cake. We’re going to hire a company to help you. It’s all going to be great.’ And maybe that’s true, but I can see why some faculty are nervous.”

As the discussion wound down, Byrnes wrapped up the Q&A by inviting students to bring him further questions.

“Come over to Cope,” Byrnes said. “Seriously, you know, it used to be that students would come to Cope to … pay bills and do stuff. And now it’s all old people like me.”

Four MTSU student visas revoked