Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms

Jenene Grover, News editorApril 11, 2025
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)

Six MTSU international students had their visas revoked, university officials confirmed in a statement on April 11.

“Middle Tennessee State University has been made aware that changes to the immigration status of six of our international students were recently made in a federal immigration database,” the statement said. “MTSU has and will follow all federal and state laws, some of which limit what we can share about our students.”

MTSU emphasized the importance of its international students, which totaled over 600 last semester, according to MTSU President Sidney McPhee.

“We greatly value our international student community, and, through our International Affairs office, we are reaching out to impacted students and are working to answer any questions they may have,” the statement said.

Sidelines previously reported that four students had their visas revoked after University Provost Mark Byrnes informed the Student Government Association on April 10.

Byrnes also spoke at the SGA meeting about an email the Provost’s Office sent to faculty and staff on April 9 that detailed the recommended procedure if United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers come to campus.

About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms