MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures

Jenene Grover, News editorApril 16, 2025
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU’s campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)

Amy Korstange, the associate director of MTSU Housing and Residential Life, sent an email Wednesday morning to MTSU resident directors about how to comply with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or any other law enforcement officers coming into campus residence halls.

The email obtained by Sidelines instructed housing staff to cooperate with officers and immediately call the area coordinator or the on-call area coordinator and MTSU Police. Korstange also told employees not to give roster information to the officers.

Amy Korstange, the assistant director of MTSU Housing and Residential Life, sent an email to faculty and staff on April 16, 2025, about what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers come to residence halls. (Email by Amy Kortsange to resident directors and area coordinators)

“We do not obstruct them in any way,” the email read. “But we also wait for our appropriate authorities — AC on Call and MTSU PD — to arrive.”

Korstange clarified that the lobbies of residence halls are public spaces, but that the floors with bedrooms are private. Anyone who is not a resident of that floor cannot be there unless they are escorted. This rule also applies to law enforcement.

The email also included a forwarded email from the MTSU Student Affairs Division with information about procedures to follow if ICE officers come to campus. University Provost Mark Byrnes originally sent this email to faculty and staff on April 9.

MTSU Housing and Residential Life did not respond to Sidelines for comment at the time of publication.

About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures