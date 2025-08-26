MTSU welcomes Demos’ to campus

MTSU welcomed a new dining option Monday morning with the grand opening of Demos’, a longtime Murfreesboro Italian-American cuisine favorite, in the Student Union.

The grand opening drew a long line of students, alumni and community members eager to see how the family-owned restaurant would fit into campus life. The first 100 students in line received swag bags, along with one special student winning a “Demos’ Golden Ticket” for free meals for the semester.

Restaurant owner Kristin Demos shared the excitement of the partnership with MTSU, saying the new location is a chance to connect with students and carry on the legacy of Demos’ at her alma mater.

“This opening is such a proud moment for us,” Demos said. “We love the MTSU community, and to be able to bring our restaurant here on campus is really just a complete honor to us.”

MTSU reached out to Demos and her team two years ago, after Demos’ did a pop-up event with the school during finals season. After the event’s success, MTSU wanted to partner with the business.

Demos wanted students to have different dining options with a variety beyond the usual fast-food choices, as well as speedy service to meet students’ needs.

“Having kids that went away for college, I understand the need for a taste of home and that comfort food, so we definitely wanted to provide that comfort food staple for all the students on campus,” Demos said. “We also recognize that students are on the go, so our menu is designed to make sure students get their food quickly and have plenty of time to enjoy it.”

Demos invites first-time visitors to try their chicken and rice soup along with the bread. Her favorite go-to meal is the meat sauce over penne. Some other meals offered include blackened chicken pasta, lasagna and chicken Caesar salad.

The true test of the new location comes from students like Kelbi Pierce and Mason Halstead, who came early enough to attend the grand opening.

“I came for the golden ticket, and I’ve never had Demos’ before, and everybody says it’s great,” Pierce said. “So I’m excited to try it out.”

Pierce and Halstead are both juniors at MTSU, and they have been waiting for new dining options to come on campus, especially one that brings a new vibe to the campus like Demos’.

“I like how everything on the menu is under $10, and it seems to be good Italian food, and not too many places on campus have that,” Pierce said.

Halstead has eaten at Demos’ before, and she encourages first-timers to try the bread as well as the lasagna. While she’s excited about having Demos’ on campus, Halstead said she hopes MTSU will continue expanding dining options for students.

“I would love to see a burger place – like Steak’ n Shake – come back, or even Freddy’s would be nice to have here on campus,” Halstead said.

Demos’ replaced smoothie bowl restaurant Blenz Bowls, which is now located in The Middle at Corlew – which replaced Slim & Husky’s.