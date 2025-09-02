What to know about the Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees determines several vital aspects of campus life, and knowing the members and their roles helps students stay informed and raise awareness about issues on campus. This is all students need to know about the Board of Trustees this year.

What does the Board of Trustees do?

The Board elects the university’s president, sets budget and tuition rates and approves university rules, regulations and programs, according to the Board of Trustees website.

The Board meets regularly four times a year and may schedule additional meetings as needed. The website includes the Board’s committee and full board meeting times and agendas.

Why should students care?

The Board of Trustees is responsible for many aspects of student life, including the tuition and fee increases this summer. Students could engage with the Board over the summer during a public comment period, but issues are not always up for public comment, and communication with the Board must pass through the president.

The Board of Trustees ‘ meetings are generally livestreamed and open to the public. MTSMTSU’s Events website contains past meetings.

How is the Board of Trustees chosen?

The university’s president chooses one non-voting student trustee after nomination from the Student Government Association, and the Faculty Senate elects one faculty trustee.

The governor of Tennessee chooses the other eight members of the Board.

The 12 members of the Board:

Faculty trustee Kari Neely is an associate professor in the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.

Student trustee Michai Mosby served as Student Body President from fall 2023 through spring 2025.

Board chair Stephen B. Smith is the Chairman of Haury and Smith Contractors.

Vice chair Christine Karbowiak Vanek retired from several executive roles at Bridgestone Corporation.

J.B. Baker is CEO and owner of Sprint Logistics.

Thomas Boyd is an investment advisor representative for Decker Wealth Management.

Pete DeLay is the principal of the investment management company Lynwood Ventures.

William Jones is an executive for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Michael Wade is an Agency Sales Leader with State Farm.

Jimmy Granberry is the CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company

John Floyd is the owner and founder of Ole South Home Building

Chad White is the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Students can find more detailed information on the members on MTSU’s website.