REPORT: MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato injured, Roman Gagliano expected to start versus Western Kentucky

MTSU starting quarterback Nick Vattiato is expected to be out versus Western Kentucky University due to injury, setting up redshirt freshman Roman Gagliano to make his first career start on Saturday, according to sources close to the team.

Sources said Vattiato is dealing with an undisclosed injury he suffered against Florida International University on Nov. 8, forcing the redshirt senior to miss his first start in the Blue Raiders’ last 33 games.

MTSU Athletics declined to comment on Vattiato’s status due to HIPAA, but said the fifth-year QB is still on the team’s travel roster for this weekend.

Gagliano relieved Vattiato late in MTSU’s blowout loss to FIU, seeing his most playing time by far in his young career. The Opelika, Alabama native completed seven of 16 passes, with 89 yards and a touchdown after entering with 13:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

During Middle Tennessee’s weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Derek Mason complimented the young quarterback’s play and said Gagliano will be a “dynamic player” for the Blue Raiders in the future.

“Roman challenges Nick in practice, and I think that’s become the most important piece,” Mason said of Gagliano’s growth. “I see him staying after practice, I see Stanley [Anderson-Lofton] staying after practice, because those guys know that they’re only one play away from playing. Right now, we need as much challenging going on as we can get.”

The Blue Raiders (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) and the Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) are set to kick off at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

