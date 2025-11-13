The Other Sideline: 100 Miles of Hate edition

Before MTSU football’s (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) 100-mile trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on its biggest rival, the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-1 CUSA), Michael Givner Jr. of the College Heights Herald, gave an inside look at the ‘Tops’ season.

The Hilltoppers come into the matchup on a two-game win streak, with a 28-27 overtime win over Louisiana Tech and defeating New Mexico State 35-16. The lowlight of WKU’s season came with a 25-6 loss at home to Florida International, who just handed the Blue Raiders their most lopsided result of conference play.

The opposing coach: Tyson Helton

Conference USA’s longest tenured head coach, Helton is in his seventh season as the leader of the ‘Tops. Through his first six seasons, he has established Western Kentucky as a winning program, becoming one of 11 teams in the country to participate in the post season in each of the last six years.

“He’s the right coach and he’s got the respect of this locker room,” Givner said.

Helton holds one of the more impressive offensive resumes throughout CUSA. A former quarterback at the University of Houston, the ‘Tops head coach has turned his experience from his playing days into being one of the architects of an offense that has led the league in passing every season since 2021.

Under his watch, Helton has guided a slew of quarterbacks to being drafted including WKU’s Mike White and Bailey Zappe, while being the quarterbacks coach for Sam Darnold while he was at the University of Southern California.

“He’s been good with what he’s had,” Givner said. “When he’s had good quarterbacks… he’s been able to elevate the play. When he’s had dollar store parts, he’s been able to turn it and that’s what has been paramount to his success.”

The Hilltoppers’ head coach has also been a strong opponent of the Blue Raiders in his tenure, winning all six renditions of the rivalry that he has been involved in.

Players to watch

Quarterback- Rodney Tisdale Jr.

At the beginning of the season, all signs pointed towards graduate transfer Maverick McIvor taking the mantle as the next master of the air raid at the quarterback position for the Hilltoppers.

McIvor followed his offensive coordinator, Rick Bowie, from Abilene Christian University where the pair played a large part in winning a United Athletic Conference championship.

Through the first few weeks of the season, McIvor lived up to the hype in his first year with the team in red. He claimed the first two Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors after turning in 400 and 300-yard performances in wins over Sam Houston State and the University of Northern Alabama.

Since then, the graduate student seems to has fallen out of favor with Western’s coaching staff. A key moment in this development was a three-interception performance against FIU, according to Givner

“He threw three picks, and after the FIU game they played Louisiana Tech and Tisdale got the start,” Givner said. “It was a last minute thing that he was starting, they said Mav [McIvor] was injured.”

Giver also said that McIvor was no where to be found on any injury reports, and was dressed out in pads and had participated in warm-ups.

Tisdale has stepped in for the last two games in place of McIvor as the starter, and has produced two wins for the Hilltoppers.

The freshman signal caller boasts strong running ability, with 73 yards on the ground in his first start and 28 in the ‘Tops latest win over NMSU. Tisdale’s mobility doesn’t discourage WKU from continuing with its historically pass-heavy offense, as he racked up over 300 yards against the Aggies and has a total of 688 across five appearances.

Givner believes that Tisdale will be the starter come gameday, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for WKU to attempt a similar game plan to what FIU did against MTSU last week and start a quarterback who is more apt to throw the ball.

Backup quarterback Joe Pasansky made his first collegiate start, and compiled five touchdown passes in place of Keyone Jenkins. This nearly matches Jenkins’ season mark of six scores through the air.

Running backs- Marvis Parrish, George Hart III and Lavell Wright

For WKU, the running back room has been by the committee so far this season. Parrish is the team’s leading rusher with only 325 yards, but has jumped onto the scene as a true freshman.

“[The] week zero game against Sam Houston, we look at each other and go, ‘Marvis Parrish, who is that? We look at the chart and go, it’s a true freshman,’” Givner said.

Following the freshman, Austin Peay State transfer Lavell Wright has played a big role in the backfield for the Hilltoppers. Givner said he expected Wright to be the starter at the beginning of the year.

George Hart III rounds out what MTSU head coach Derek Mason referred to as a “three-headed monster.”

The lone returner of the three running backs, Hart has accumulated 228 yards and four touchdowns for WKU.

“None of them have had big seasons stat wise,” Givner said. “It’s the fact that they utilize all three of them is what really stands out to me.”

Linebackers- Anthony Brackenridge and Jaylen Wester

A duo of seniors at the inside linebacker position, Brackenridge and Wester have been the anchors of WKU’s defense at the second level while being the team leaders in tackles and adding three tackles for loss each.

“When you look at their inside backers, two leading tacklers, they do a really good job,” Mason said. “Both of those guys have been productive for them.”

Wester has stood out a bit more than his counterpart, compiling 58 total tackles compared to Breckenridge’s 44. These marks set Wester as a top 15 tackler in CUSA, while Breckenridge is just outside of the conference leaderboard.

“I call them ball hawks, they just always seem to be where the ball is” Givner said.

Givner added that Wester was one of the big additions out of the portal for WKU, as he made his way to the bluegrass state after spending a season at the University of Colorado.

“58 tackles on the year really speaks for itself,” Givner said.

Where to watch

The blank rendition of the 100 Miles of Hate will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff. An audio play-by-play broadcast will be available on WGNS Radio.

Odds/Point spread

MTSU enters the matchup as a +13.5 point underdog on FanDuel against WKU.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (6-3)

WKU 38, MTSU 27

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (7-2)

WKU 34, MTSU 28

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (6-3)

WKU 38, MTSU 27

Michael Givner Jr., College Heights Herald (Guest Pickers 6-3)

WKU 24, MTSU 20

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.