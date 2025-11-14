New QB1 for MTSU: Who is Roman Gagliano?

With MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato expected to be out for Saturday’s matchup against arch-rival Western Kentucky University, redshirt freshman Roman Gagliano will step into the starting role.

Gagliano is in his second year with the program after making two appearances in 2024 as Vattiato’s backup. The Opelika, Alabama native compiled 41 passing yards as a freshman, while maintaining redshirt status with only three appearances.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller was one of the biggest pickups in head coach Derek Mason’s initial freshman recruiting class, coming in as a three-star quarterback and the 70th-ranked recruit in the state of Alabama, according to 247 Sports.

“I think he’s definitely going to be a dynamic player for us here,” Mason said.

In his senior year with Opelika High School, Gagliano led the Bulldogs to a 4-6 record while throwing for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 160 yards on the ground.

So far this season, Gagliano has completed 47% of his passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. The majority of this comes from the time he saw in last week’s blowout loss to Florida International, where the young quarterback threw for 89 of his 94 yards.

“I like what I saw from Roman [against FIU],” Mason said. “I like the way he competed … I think the good thing is our ability to challenge ourselves in practice. Roman challenges Nick in practice, and I think that’s become the most important piece.”

While Gagliano showed heart to the coaching staff, it’s going to take more than that in his first collegiate start as the Blue Raiders look for their first win in six years over Western Kentucky.

“I see him [Gagliano] staying after practice, I see Stanley [Anderson-Lofton] staying after practice because those guys know they are only one play away from playing,” Mason said.

Middle Tennessee will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Nov. 15 to take on the Hilltoppers. Gagliano’s first career start will begin with a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff, as the Blue Raiders look to break a six-game losing streak.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

