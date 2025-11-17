The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

What was in the bill that reopened the government?

Olivia Summers, News editor November 17, 2025
Olivia Summers
The Capitol Building on Oct. 17, 2025.

President Donald Trump signed the Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and Extensions Act (H.R. 5371) on Nov. 10, 2025, ending the longest government shutdown in American history.

The 44-day shutdown resulted from a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, particularly over healthcare subsidies and government funding appropriations.

H.R. 5371, or the bill that reopened the government, is, in part, a temporary fix for a long-term problem. The act provided funding for most government agencies through Jan. 30, 2026. If Congress does not pass a new bill or a Continuing Resolution by then, the government is susceptible to another shutdown. 

The bill also outlines several other measures. 

Hemp redefinition and rollbacks

The bill redefined what hemp is, causing many products previously legal to no longer qualify as hemp. 

Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant, cannabis. Marijuana contains large amounts of THC, with amounts varying from flowers to buds to concentrates, and people use it in a variety of ways, from social or recreational use to pain or anxiety relief. 

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is an active chemical in cannabis that contributes to these effects

Hemp, however, contains very little THC.

The 2018 Farm Bill defined hemp as “cannabis plants and products with 0.3% or less delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis.” 

The new bill defines hemp as all THC. Now, hemp products must have 0.3% total THC, not just delta-9, to remain legal. 

Because of the bill, most hemp-derived THC products, like CBD products, delta-8 and concentrated wax pens will no longer be qualified as hemp and will become federally illegal.

Tennessee’s current hemp guidelines and regulations will remain unchanged, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

“Until TDA has more information, Tennessee’s hemp program will remain unchanged under existing state law while federal agencies develop guidance to implement the new provision,” the state’s website stated. “Similarly, at this time regulation of hemp production and hemp-derived cannabinoid products also remains unchanged under current state law.

Federal back pay and RIF reversals

H.R. 5371 guaranteed back pay for federal employees who went unpaid or were sent home during the shutdown.

The bill also reverses reduction-in-forces (RIF) actions that government agencies may have taken during the shutdown.

Following advice from the White House for agencies to plan for layoffs in the event of a federal funding lapse, approximately 4,200 federal employees received RIF notices during the shutdown. All of the furloughed employees are to be reinstated and receive back pay. 

Full-year funding

Despite providing temporary funding to most government agencies until Jan. 30, 2025, the bill provides full-year funding for several government agencies. 

The Food and Drug Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Legislative branch, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Defense – specifically for military construction – received full-year appropriations for the 2026 fiscal year, according to a Statement of Administration Policy from the Office of the President.

“Further, this is a fiscally responsible package that provides the full-year funding necessary to support the Nation’s veterans, farmers, and rural communities,” The statement said. “H.R. 5371, as amended, also ends disruptions to programs the American people rely on and ensures the thousands of Federal employees who have been forced to work without a paycheck, such as air traffic controllers, will be promptly paid.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The stock ticker in MTSU's Business and Aerospace building on April 22, 2025.
Students answer 'The Call of Data' at 24-hour analytics competition
Laura Sosh-Lightsy holds a copy of the lawsuit against MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee and Dean of Students, Danny Kelley for their roles in Sosh-Lightsy's termination in September 2025.
Laura Sosh-Lightsy discusses life, her lawsuit and recovery
MTSU football players wore special helmets as apart of the Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces.
MTSU salutes vets with game day festivities ahead of Veterans’ Day
MTSU Student Union Sept. 5, 2025.
Non-Trad Networking highlights community during non-traditional student week at MTSU
A veteran waves an American flag high towards the fans as he, and many others, take the field at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015.
The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center celebrates a decade of service
A copy of the lawsuit against MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee and Dean of Students, Danny Kelley for their roles in Laura Sosh-Lightsy's termination in September 2025.
The ex-assistant dean’s lawsuit, explained
More in Politics
Items in the MTSU food pantry. 9/13/2025
A government shutdown cut SNAP benefits. Here's what that means for Rutherford County
David Brooks spoke at the yearly Constitution Day event held by the American Democracy Project in the Tucker Theatre on Sept. 17, 2025.
Constitution Day speaker David Brooks talks healing the political divide
Constitution Day sign in front of Walker Library on Sept. 15, 2025.
What to expect this Constitution Week at MTSU
Marsha Blackburn speaks to the Republicans that attend her watch party for the 2024 election after her win on Nov. 5, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
'It sends a clear message,' Sen. Marsha Blackburn responds to MTSU firing assistant dean
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at the Murfreesboro courthouse in the town square on Sept. 11, 2025, to protest against Rutherford county's potential support of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
MTSU students protest ICE: 'This threatens our entire community'
MTSU logo on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU campus reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death
About the Contributor
Olivia Summers
Olivia Summers, News Editor
I am a junior graduating in Spring 2027 with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. Outside of Sidelines, I love to read the news, rate books on Goodreads and listen to music – I have quite the vinyl collection. A fun fact about me is that I have lived in three states: Florida, Texas and Tennessee. But since Tennessee is home to MTSU and Sidelines, it’s obviously my favorite.
Menu
Activate Search
Home
What was in the bill that reopened the government?