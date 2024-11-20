MTSU friends come together in red and yellow for Deadpool and Wolverine: A BFF Event

Feature photo by Bailey Brantingham

Story by Bailey Brantingham

On Tuesday night, best friends and superhero lovers alike flocked to Keathley University Center to enjoy an evening of dancing, coloring and Deadpool’s favorite food for SPARE’s Deadpool and Wolverine: A BFF Event.

Last fall, SPARE hosted a costume party screening for the summer 2023 box office hit “Barbie.”

This year, the hot pink glitter and streamers were replaced by red and yellow superhero themed decor for “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Organizers encouraged guests to come decked in their best Deadpool and Wolverine costumes and arrive with their best friends in tow. The unlikely friendship formed in the film provided the perfect opportunity for SPARE to advertise the event to any and all of MTSU’s superhero-loving besties.

Sophomore and SPARE Films Council member Chloe Corvin stayed close to friend and fellow Council member Kaya Scocchio before the movie began. Neither had seen the film, but Corvin and Socchio came decked out in complementary yellow and red.

Attendees bust a move while playing Just Dance in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)

Corvin and Scocchio explained that the pre-movie activities all related to the film in some way — even the taco bar.

“I think Deadpool eats chimichangas or something …” Corvin laughed. “I Googled that at some point. I’m pretty sure he likes Mexican food.”

Around the room, students slapped their sticky hand party favors on the floor and decimated red and yellow crayons on their coloring pages. In one corner, partygoers followed the choreography of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” on Just Dance, a nod to the viral Deadpool and Wolverine social media dance challenge.

X-Men superfan Leslie Ryan was excited to experience the movie with her peers and enjoy the BFF party with her sister, Brooke.

“Definitely (excited) getting to watch the movie with other people,” Leslie Ryan said. “I watched it at home, so it’ll just be cool to be out and see people’s reactions to stuff. Especially if they haven’t seen it.”

Leslie Ryan colors a photo of Deadpool in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)

Leslie Ryan came prepared for the event, showing off a wearable Wolverine helmet and claws she made herself. The dedication didn’t stop there, though. Brooke Ryan wore her Marvel pride on her sleeve — literally — in the form of a hand-knitted Gambit-themed sweater.

Just after groups of besties migrated to the KUC Theater through tangles of red and yellow streamers, Leslie Ryan won the night’s costume contest. She chose her prize in the form of a stuffed Dogpool plush, complete with its fabric tongue sticking out.

Other movie-themed goodies were divvied out before the movie began. Two randomly selected attendees received the remaining prizes: Deadpool and Wolverine BFF keychains and a unicorn plushie.

As the classic opening Marvel credits began to roll just after 7 p.m., prize winners snuggled close to their new plushies and the close-knit groups of students lingered to watch the big screen besties with their real-life BFFs.

Bailey Brantingham is the Lead Lifestyles Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

