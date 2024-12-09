Murfreesboro Music Makers: Jason Dietz navigates the stage and the studio

Feature photo courtesy of Jason Dietz

Story by Matthew Olson

Jason Dietz has established a distinctive presence in the music industry, showcasing his talents on stage and behind the scenes. His career reflects a deep commitment to his craft, allowing him to navigate various roles within the recording industry.

Dietz began playing music when he picked up a clarinet in fourth grade. He later transitioned to saxophone and bass guitar. Inspired by the influence of a friend’s brother, who was a skilled drummer, Dietz learned through hands-on experience and found a natural inclination for the low-end groove.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” Dietz said. “I knew I liked my strings a little tight, so I just … kind of moved around and made some noise on it.”

Dietz honed his skills, playing in high school bands and eventually joining the group Serotonin in the 1990s. The band’s success, which included touring, laid the foundation for Dietz’s continued involvement in the Murfreesboro music scene.

In the years that followed, Dietz’s musical pursuits took on new forms. He bought an upright bass and joined David Tally and Aarron Swisher to form The Hardin Draw. After Dietz and Tally sold their business, Stones River Recycling, they knew they wanted to dedicate themselves to music. From there they helped friend Coleman Williams, the son of Hank Williams III, record, taking him under their wings to assist with the creative process. It was through this collaboration that Dietz met the band Amigo the Devil on their first tour when Danny Kiranos asked him if he’d like to play with them.

Dietz’s connections within the Murfreesboro community played a significant role in his career. His friendship with Williams led to opportunities to contribute to the recording process, and his involvement with Amigo the Devil further expanded his skills.

“I was friends with Coleman. I used to work with his dad doing studio stuff, and his dad just kind of took a liking to me,” Dietz said. “Whenever they were recording the records, he’d be like, ‘Yo, Deitz, we’re going to be recording and come over the house, hang out and check it out, you know?'”

Dietz was there hanging out during Williams III’s recording of “Straight to Hell” and “Damn Right Rebel Proud,” and remains friends to this day with some of Williams III’s band members, including Joe Buck.

Whether captivating crowds at local bars or performing at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Amigo the Devil, the energy amplifies.

And so does the connection with the audience.

Jason Dietz tours with Amigo the Devil. (Photo courtesy of Jason Dietz)

“I played at some of the craziest places in the three years I played with Amigo tour, absolutely incredible,” Dietz said.

Amigo the Devil was considered for Best Folk Album for “Yours Until the War is Over” and Best Americana Roots Performance for “Cannibal Within” for the 2024 Grammy Awards. However, after they didn’t end up being nominated, Dietz was still optimistic about the album he contributed to and impressed that Amigo the Devil was even included in the initial consideration. It was “pretty awesome” and something he had never experienced before, Dietz said.

Since departing from Amigo the Devil, Dietz has redirected his energy and attention toward his own recording label, Twin Oak Recordings. This shift marks a significant transition in his career, allowing him to delve deeper into other creative and operational aspects.

“As far as Twin Oaks goes, these past nine months, I’ve been recording an album with an old friend of mine,” Dietz said. “Super f—ing stoked about it. It’s awesome. Love it so much. I hope that other people do too.”

