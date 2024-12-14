Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024

Feature graphic by Shauna Reynolds

Story by Sidelines staff

2024 was certainly a year.

The Sidelines staff reflected on the year soon to be behind us before kicking it out the door and moving on to 2025.

22 Sidelines staffers answered a brief survey to chime in on some favorite music, sports and other moments of 2024. Some categories had clear winners (hello, Chappell Roan!) while others elicited wildly disparate responses. Here are a few highlights.

Music:

Chapell Roan’s album art of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” (Photo from Island Records)

Best artist: Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan stands out as the best artist of 2024 because of the way she is unapologetically herself in both her music and her career. Her performances blend raw emotion, lesbian yearning and elaborate drag-style outfits that celebrate the queer experience. Her individuality redefines what it means to be an artist. Alyssa Williams

Best album: “Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

Yes, this was a 2023 release. But it didn’t reach inescapable popularity until 2024.

Chappell Roan’s “Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” is pop in its purest form. Avant-garde, electric and full of earworms. And, with its release, ushered an underrated genre into the mainstream — lesbian pop. Roan is honest, funny and original with her debut album. The album has caused a complete “Femininomenon.” Emma Burden

Best concert: Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet tour

I’ve been wanting to see Sabrina Carpenter in concert since 2016, so it was basically a dream come true. It was a shorter concert than I’m used to, but every minute was so fun. The sleepover-esque theme felt like hanging out with thousands of friends. Everyone got dressed up on-theme and just had the time of their lives. Jenene Grover

Best song: “St. Chroma,” Tyler the Creator

No song received more than one mention in this category, but Sidelines staffers named a few titles from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, proving that we have listened to more than Chappell Roan.

Tyler the Creator’s opening track, “St Chroma,” introduced his new alter-ego with a clever reference to the ‘70s cartoon character, Chroma the Great — a conductor that’s responsible for producing all of the color in the world through his orchestra’s music. Setting the tone for the “Chromokopia” album, this song seamlessly blends Tyler the Creator’s typical fast tempo and story-telling methods with creative bursts of musicality from collaborating artists like Daniel Caesar. Aiden O’Neill

Culture:

Best movie: “Deadpool and Wolverine”

The mix between Wolverine’s wit and sarcasm and Deadpool’s vulgar jokes makes for a hilarious pair. The movie contrasts both of their personalities perfectly through different run-ins with foes and jokes that would only work with the regenerative capabilities of the two vigilantes. Jaeda Jackson

Best meme: Chill Guy

It makes me giggle and it could be any kind of scenario with it. Paige Mast

Most underrated: The Wild Robot

Wild Robot movie poster courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Dreamworks’ latest film, “The Wild Robot,” is a stunningly beautiful movie about selflessness, nature vs. technology and motherhood. With standout performances from Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor and Pedro Pascal, it’s a truly heartwarming tale. It deserves a lot of credit for being an animated film right now that isn’t a sequel. Victoria Stone

Worst trend: Brain rot

As we move toward a more global-thinking society, it is only natural for language to move in that direction as well; however, I’m tired of this, grandpa. Occasionally referencing memes in everyday speech is one thing, but when an entire generation is so chronically online that a dialect and accent are developing, we lose our individual identity. Kailee Shores

Biggest surprise: Liam Payne’s death

In October 2024, the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne left an entire generation of dedicated fans in shock, confusion and disbelief. The 31-year-old’s unexpected death quickly became one of the most publicized events of the year, still continuing to make headlines months later. The loss punched a hole in the hearts of millions — most especially those of the now-adult fangirls and retired Directioners. Bailey Brantingham

Sports:

Best sports moment: University of Tennessee College World Series championship

Tennessee baseball winning the College World Series was my pick for the best sports moment for the year because it was one of the first championships brought to the state in a long time. The Vols lost game one of the series before winning two in a row to clinch the title. Brett Walker

Biggest upset: Vandy over Alabama

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama as the biggest upset of the year comes down to the humor in it. In a 2017 video, a Vandy player said they were going to show Alabama how to play SEC ball — they proceeded to get shut out that year. Vanderbilt had not beaten Alabama since 1984, and Vanderbilt was on the rise while Alabama was in the post-Nick Saban era trying to figure it out. Even with all that it was still a surprise that Vandy was able to pull off the win and I guess Vanderbilt eventually did show Alabama how to play SEC football. Jacob Burgess

School:

April 10, 2024. Photo by Noah McLane.

Best on-campus moment: Wizards

For little kids imagining what college will be like some day, there are some recurring themes. Parties. Boyfriends. Studying in the library late at night. Shenanigans. My imagined college experience did not specifically involve wizards, the occasional wizard duel or sighting scratches that shenanigan itch. Shauna Reynolds

What are you looking forward to in 2025: graduation

Some beloved Sidelines Staffers moved on from MTSU in 2024, but a 2025 mass exodus is on the way.

I am so pumped to graduate this December, but do not think for a single moment it’s because I am ready to leave this community behind. College has been so so hard and just knowing that I’ve made it this far (7 years to be exact) and am so close to actually fulfilling a dream fills me with such sweet joy.

I love you MTSU, but I’m ready to queen out. Boots. XOXO. Noah McLane