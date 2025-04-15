MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas

The United States Department of Homeland Security revoked six MTSU international student visas earlier this month. MTSU’s Office of International Affairs became aware of four revoked visas on April 5 and added two more by Thursday when checking the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, which is overseen by DHS.

The students hail from Asia, Europe and the Middle East, according to Jimmy Hart, director of MTSU news and media relations. However, the university cannot share the names of the students.

“The [u]niversity can’t disclose the students’ names because that is protected information under student privacy rules outlined by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, more commonly known as FERPA,” Hart said.

However, the Office of International Affairs contacted the affected students and offered support services and referrals to outside counsel if needed, Hart said.

Michai Mosby, MTSU Student Government Association president, responded to the news via Instagram on Monday.

“I want to express our deep concern and unwavering support for the six international students at MTSU whose immigration statuses were unexpectedly changed,” Mosby said.

The SGA plans to help students affected by the visa change.

“We are actively in communication with university leadership and relevant campus offices to ensure that affected students are receiving emotional and academic support,” Mosby said. “The Student Government Association stands ready to assist in any way we can, including connecting students with resources and guidance that are fully compliant with U.S. laws and regulations.”

The MTSU Office of International Affairs and professors reached out to the affected students to offer support and are working closely to help the students finish their studies, Hart said.

“We greatly value our international student population and work to ensure a safe and welcoming educational environment for them as we do for all our students,” Hart said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michai J. Mosby (@mtsu.sgapres) SGA Instagram

To study at a university in the U.S., a student must have an F-1 visa and be approved by a Student and Exchange Visitors Program. DHS oversees and can revoke a student’s F-1 visa status through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. However, the U.S. Department of State oversees visas and can revoke them, Hart said.

The MTSU Office of International Affairs regularly checks the SEVIS database and first noticed a change with an MTSU student’s status on April 5. The other students’ statuses were changed on April 8 and 10. Other than the status change, the university knows no information about the revocations, including why they happened, Hart said.

Each student will consult with their personal immigration counsel about the revocation to determine how much time they must be gone from the U.S. and when, or if, they will return, Hart said.

“There is a process to request reinstatement of the visa and SEVIS status, but it is primarily driven by the student and their private immigration counsel,” Hart said. “… Our Office of International Affairs has reached out to all affected students, offering support service and referrals to outside counsel if needed.”

The revocation of visas will not affect free speech on MTSU’s campus.

“As always, MTSU values the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty and staff, and per our free speech policy, the [u]niversity ‘affirms that students have a fundamental constitutional right to free speech,’” Hart said. “Protected speech is still allowed and protected by Policy 103 Free Speech on Campus, which outlines [u]niversity guidelines surrounding free speech and related activities on campus, as well as the Tennessee Campus Free Speech Protection Act.”

On April 10, MTSU’s University Provost, Mark Byrnes, told a Student Government Association meeting about four students who had visas revoked. MTSU confirmed on Friday that six students had their visas revoked.

This takes place as other U.S. universities’ international student visas are being revoked or canceled as part of the Trump Administration’s focus on international students and immigration crackdown. Around 790 students and 120 universities have been affected by these cancellations, according to the Associated Press.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.