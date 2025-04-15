The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas

Jenene Grover, News editorApril 15, 2025
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)

The United States Department of Homeland Security revoked six MTSU international student visas earlier this month. MTSU’s Office of International Affairs became aware of four revoked visas on April 5 and added two more by Thursday when checking the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, which is overseen by DHS.

The students hail from Asia, Europe and the Middle East, according to Jimmy Hart, director of MTSU news and media relations. However, the university cannot share the names of the students.

“The [u]niversity can’t disclose the students’ names because that is protected information under student privacy rules outlined by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, more commonly known as FERPA,” Hart said.

However, the Office of International Affairs contacted the affected students and offered support services and referrals to outside counsel if needed, Hart said.

Michai Mosby, MTSU Student Government Association president, responded to the news via Instagram on Monday.

“I want to express our deep concern and unwavering support for the six international students at MTSU whose immigration statuses were unexpectedly changed,” Mosby said.

The SGA plans to help students affected by the visa change.

“We are actively in communication with university leadership and relevant campus offices to ensure that affected students are receiving emotional and academic support,” Mosby said. “The Student Government Association stands ready to assist in any way we can, including connecting students with resources and guidance that are fully compliant with U.S. laws and regulations.”

The MTSU Office of International Affairs and professors reached out to the affected students to offer support and are working closely to help the students finish their studies, Hart said.

“We greatly value our international student population and work to ensure a safe and welcoming educational environment for them as we do for all our students,” Hart said.

SGA Instagram

To study at a university in the U.S., a student must have an F-1 visa and be approved by a Student and Exchange Visitors Program. DHS oversees and can revoke a student’s F-1 visa status through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. However, the U.S. Department of State oversees visas and can revoke them, Hart said.

The MTSU Office of International Affairs regularly checks the SEVIS database and first noticed a change with an MTSU student’s status on April 5. The other students’ statuses were changed on April 8 and 10. Other than the status change, the university knows no information about the revocations, including why they happened, Hart said.

Each student will consult with their personal immigration counsel about the revocation to determine how much time they must be gone from the U.S. and when, or if, they will return, Hart said.

“There is a process to request reinstatement of the visa and SEVIS status, but it is primarily driven by the student and their private immigration counsel,” Hart said. “… Our Office of International Affairs has reached out to all affected students, offering support service and referrals to outside counsel if needed.”

The revocation of visas will not affect free speech on MTSU’s campus.

“As always, MTSU values the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty and staff, and per our free speech policy, the [u]niversity ‘affirms that students have a fundamental constitutional right to free speech,’” Hart said. “Protected speech is still allowed and protected by Policy 103 Free Speech on Campus, which outlines [u]niversity guidelines surrounding free speech and related activities on campus, as well as the Tennessee Campus Free Speech Protection Act.”

On April 10, MTSU’s University Provost, Mark Byrnes, told a Student Government Association meeting about four students who had visas revoked. MTSU confirmed on Friday that six students had their visas revoked.

This takes place as other U.S. universities’ international student visas are being revoked or canceled as part of the Trump Administration’s focus on international students and immigration crackdown. Around 790 students and 120 universities have been affected by these cancellations, according to the Associated Press.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
Rio Ogura flashes a peace sign at a meeting of the World Languages and Cultures Club at MTSU. (Photo courtesy of Austin Gurley)
MTSU’s World Languages and Cultures Club members share global fun without leaving campus
Retired U.S. Army Col. Charles Loyd “Charlie” Pigg and Cadet Battalion Cmdr. George Jouny cut into the celebration cake with a saber at MTSU's Veteran Memorial on April 10, 2025.
MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence
Philosopher Linda Martín Alcoff speaks about cultural racism in the College of Education on April 11, 2025.
Philosopher brings talk on cultural racism to MTSU
Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones spoke to MTSU about his best-selling books and the opioid crisis on April 7, 2025.
Sam Quinones speaks at MTSU about community being key in fight against opioids
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms
More in Featured
Two MTSU Armored Combat Club combatants face off at Middle Tennessee State University on April 8, 2025.
The knights of Murfreesboro: Armored MMA arrives at MTSU
MTSU tight end Hunter Tipton celebrates a touchdown during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Three takeaways from MTSU football's spring showcase
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.
Four MTSU student visas revoked
Partynextdoor featured in promotion for his work "Partypack." Photo courtesy of Warner Records Press.
Partynextdoor set to headline MTSU's 2025 Signature Event concert
MTSU Health Services nurse practitioner Kendra Todd administers the Moderna vaccine to Vickie Bailey at MTSU on March 10, 2021.
Measles is coming back in the US. Is MTSU prepared?
A Piper Seminole PA-44 sits on the runway at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport. (Photo by Noah McLane)
Recent crashes prompt discussions of airplane safety at MTSU
More in News
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board votes to remove 16 more books, ending months-long review process
Protest signs in Centennial Park in Nashville on April 5, 2025.
Nashville 'Hands Off' protest unites next-gen protesters and seasoned advocates
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
MTSU held the LGBT Plus College Conference in the Student Union building, with the final day on April 5, 2025.
Day three of LGBT Plus College Conference: Awards, Lavender Closet and graduation
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce
About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas