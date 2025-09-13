The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

‘It sends a clear message,’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn responds to MTSU firing assistant dean

Sidelines staffSeptember 13, 2025
Marsha Blackburn speaks to the Republicans that attend her watch party for the 2024 election after her win on Nov. 5, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn responded to Sidelines’ request for comment after MTSU fired an assistant dean on Wednesday following pressure from the Republican senator.

Blackburn urged MTSU administration to fire Sosh-Lightsy, the assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct. Sosh-Lightsy’s firing is part of a national trend impacting university employees nationwide. 

via @MarshaBlackBurn on X

“No university employee who celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk should be trusted to shape the minds of the next generation in the classroom,” Blackburn said. “The firing of this MTSU employee was the right decision, and it sends a clear message that this kind of reprehensible behavior must not be tolerated.”

At least two other schools in Tennessee have fired or suspended faculty for social media posts they made following Kirk’s death. 

Two East Tennessee State University employees were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday for sharing posts about the Charlie Kirk shooting, and Austin Peay State University fired a professor on Friday for his online remarks about Kirk as well.

Can public university employees be fired for what they post online? 

Yes, according to the recent case law regarding government employees’ speech. 

In 2016, Danyelle Bennett, a 9-1-1 operator in Nashville, Tenn., was fired for posting a racial slur online, but sued Metro Nashville Government for First Amendment violations. 

The case made its way to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, but ultimately, the court upheld that Bennett’s firing was constitutional.

“At issue in this case is whether a public employee’s use of a racial slur when discussing politics on Facebook is sufficiently protected by the First Amendment to outweigh a government agency’s interest in having an efficient workplace and effectively serving the public,” U.S. District Court Judge Martha Craig Daughtrey wrote in her opinion. 

Sidelines reached out to the ACLU of Tennessee for comment, but they declined.

To contact the News Editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato throws in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
BREAKING: Quarterback Nick Vattiato moves into 3rd all-time in MTSU passing yards
MTSU's offense huddles up against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025..
Follow live: MTSU football faces Nevada in search of first win of the year
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.
Live updates: MTSU campus reacts to firing of assistant dean
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, 2025 the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
Update: McPhee explains firing of MTSU assistant dean
MTSU Bridge on Sept. 2, 2025.
MTSU fires dean following pressure from Marsha Blackburn
Harvey Mason Jr. asks Brandi Carlile her thoughts on the future of the music industry. 9/10/2025
Brandi Carlile speaks on community, activism and returning to herself at AmericanaFest
More in News
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at the Murfreesboro courthouse in the town square on Sept. 11, 2025, to protest against Rutherford county's potential support of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
MTSU students protest ICE: 'This threatens our entire community'
Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber at MTSU's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2025.
MTSU hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor lost lives
MTSU logo on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU campus reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death
Mainstage at Cannery Hall during AmericanaFest on Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)
WMOT Day Stage returns to AmericanaFest – but with a new partner
MT OneStop on Sept. 8, 2025.
MTSU’s tuition rose again, but not for the reason students think
The Signature Event concert at Murphy Center lit up MTSU on April 30, 2025.
Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series
More in Politics
A group of children wear graduation caps and hold a banner that reads "Education is a Right" at Public Square Park on April 14 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee House tables undocumented students bill until next legislative year
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
ACLU says RCS book bans violate students’ and authors’ First Amendment rights
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board votes to remove 16 more books, ending months-long review process
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee state Senate subcommittee passes legislation about undocumented K-12 students
Menu
Activate Search
Home
‘It sends a clear message,’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn responds to MTSU firing assistant dean