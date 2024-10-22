New assistant coach settling in for MTSU tennis

Feature Photo by Vanessa Hamel

Story by Will Phillips

The Blue Raiders closed off their final home event of the 2024 fall season with the Buck Bouldin Classic.

Middle Tennessee welcomed the likes of Virginia Tech, ETSU and Tennessee Tech for a three-day tournament.

MTSU split their matches on opening day against Virginia Tech. Each team won one doubles match, and two singles matches. On day two, the Blue Raiders once again split their doubles matches but ended up winning three out of four singles matches against ETSU.

Day three played out similarly to opening day with MTSU splitting both doubles and singles points with in-state opponent Tennessee Tech. The weekend demonstrated the team’s potential for this spring season as the program looks to obtain its sixth straight Conference USA title.

Igor Mandou Berranger (left) and Kristian Thomas (right) in Sunday’s fall match against Tennessee Tech. (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)

This new season brings multiple fresh faces to the Blue Raider squad including the likes of new assistant coach Josh McDermott. McDermott previously coached at Belmont for two seasons and played three seasons at Ferris State University.

The team’s work ethic and overall sense of professionalism have impressed their new assistant coach, McDermott said.

“When I was at Belmont we had fall tournaments, four or five guys would always come over and play matches, super disciplined, very professional, you can tell they take it really seriously, they take care of their bodies, they train extra, look the facilities are amazing, coach Jimmy does a great job, he makes sure all the guys have the resources they need there’s really no excuses,” McDermott said.

From their first meeting McDermott and head coach Jimmy Borendame shared a sense of mutual respect.

The two first crossed paths at a fall tournament two to three years ago where Borendame described McDermott as having a tough streak that he found admirably.

After former assistant Andrea Caligiana departed for the University of California in the spring, the Blue Raiders provided McDermott with a fresh opportunity.

“Meeting coach Jimmy, I think he’s pretty well known in the tennis industry, especially in college tennis, he’s fire you know, I have a lot of respect for him I really like him as a coach because he goes out there and sets a tone, you know I respect him a lot,” McDermott said. “I’ve got to rise to the occasion and prove that I can match his level as well.”

McDermott adds valued experience and leadership to this young Blue Raider team.

Not only does McDermott have experience as a coach, but also as a college athlete himself.

“When I got to my last year I was dealing with some injuries, and I knew I’m ready to be done and transition on to the next phase, you know I was the team caption at my school, I enjoy helping others and I think that sort of segway into coaching and now I’m able to help these guys on the court and off the court, it’s pretty fulfilling.” McDermott said.

The MTSU team has a heavy presence of graduate assistants including the likes of Javier Cueto Ramos, Leo Raquin and Demis Taramonlis to help ensure the continued success of the team.

McDermott himself served as a graduate assistant for Belmont before his transition to being the interim head coach of Belmont.

“You know it’s great having them around,” McDermott said. “Great players great personalities, I think they add a great touch, they fight incredibly hard, and I think that’s something the guys right now can lean into and listen and learn from as well. Look it’s super handy they’re great players, whenever we are short a guy they jump in and play sort of like I did with my old school, it’s just really good having them around.”

McDermott’s long-term goals include being the head coach at a Power Four program but for now, he’s focused on the present day, and learning from Borendame, he said.

The Blue Raiders play next at the Lipscomb Invite on Nov. 1-3, as the Blue Raiders will face Lipscomb, Tennessee State and Jackson State.

