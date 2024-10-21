Kevin Byard: Looking back at MTSU and paying it forward in the NFL

Feature Photo by Erin Douglas

Story by Brett Walker

Kevin Byard made it.

At 31 years old, Byard stands as one of the most highly decorated Middle Tennessee State University football alumni in program history. After his time at MTSU in the early 2010s, he became one of the best safeties in the NFL as a two-time All-Pro for the Tennessee Titans. On Oct. 15, the university recognized Byard’s latest achievement inside Floyd Stadium during a Blue Raider football game.

At the first quarter’s end, MTSU celebrated the induction of Byard and the late MTSU track and field coach Dean A. Hayes into the Conference USA Hall of Fame. Byard and Hayes mark the first Blue Raiders to earn the conference-wide honor. Additionally, Byard is the first defensive football player to enter the Hall, which the conference established in 2019.

Upon receiving the news of his induction earlier this year, Byard was flushed with memories of his time at MTSU and the relationships he built during it, he said.

“To be going into the Conference USA Hall of Fame as a defensive player, being the first one, that was something that definitely surprised me as well,” Byard said. “I’m just very happy to be able to go into the hall of fame.”

While in Tennessee, Byard was revered for his ball hawking ability on the field. Perhaps his most notable quality, however, is his personality off it. During his years at MTSU, he quickly became a fan favorite to Blue Raider faithful, Chip Walters, play-by-play voice of the Blue Raiders, said.

“[He] would always take pictures with kids and just be super nice,” Walters said of the star safety. “He’s just one of the really good guys.”

Kevin Byard returns an interception for the Blue Raiders. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Athletics)

Byard grew up in Philadelphia and attended Martin Luther King Jr. High School in DeKalb County, Georgia, before moving to Murfreesboro for college. He still holds the title of all-time interception leader for the Blue Raiders with 19. He earned two first-team all-conference selections in 2014 and 2015.

Despite the collegiate accolades, Byard wasn’t one of 60 defensive backs invited to the NFL Combine. Having confidence in his own ability, Byard felt that all he needed was a tryout, Walters said.

Following the Senior Bowl and his MTSU pro day, Byard earned pre-draft workouts and visits with a dozen NFL teams. Ultimately, the team he impressed the most was just 36 miles down the road.

The Tennessee Titans selected Byard with the 64th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. He immediately impacted the young Titans team, making his first start ten weeks in. Along with Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions, Byard led the NFL in interceptions (8) and earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection during his second season in the league.

During the 2021 campaign, he helped lead the Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The team fell short of the Super Bowl in the end, but the safety added more notches to his career belt. During that season, Byard earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl and another first-team All-Pro selection.

Two years later, the Titans traded Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles amid a sluggish start to the season. Byard finished his career in Tennessee having never missed a game for the two-tone blue.

The trade to Philly was bittersweet as it allowed Byard to play for the team he grew up watching. Although his playing career in Philadelphia was short-lived, seeing his name on the back of an Eagles jersey was a cool moment for him and his family, Byard said.

While the “Mayor of Murfreesboro’s” playing term in Tennessee is over, he remains a Middle Tennessee staple, with his No. 20 retired by the football program and his name on the press box at Floyd Stadium.

Kevin Byard in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Titans)

Through his success, Byard continues to be a community philanthropist. He and his wife, Clarke Byard co-founded a non-profit foundation, The Byard Family Legacy Fund, to give second chances to families in need.

Being the oldest of seven children in a single parent household growing up, Byard understands the struggles of making ends meet. Once he made it to the league, returning to his high school and making a positive impact in his community weighed heavily, Byard said.

“My biggest thing was to be able to try to extend God’s grace because he’s extended so much grace to myself and my family,” Byard said.

Byard’s high school in Georgia honored him for his athletic accomplishments and monetary contributions in 2022, naming the school’s athletic facility after him. Being a prominent role model for students attending his high school was of great importance to the two-time All-Pro.

“I just know what that can do for a person at a younger age to see an NFL player, being able to touch them, talk to them and see that hey he came from this same environment, I can make it in professional football, or I can be a lawyer, I can be whatever,” Byard said. “Just give something for kids to dream for.”

In 2025, Byard’s last name will brandish another facility. MTSU will name the weight room of the new Student Athlete Performance Center after the beloved football star. The strength and conditioning center bearing his last name feels like a legacy moment in his life, Byard said.

“It’s something for my kids to be able to come here and see; their last name on a building that not necessarily I built, but I definitely came here and contributed a lot,” he said. “So, it’s just something that is very awesome and something I’m definitely proud of.”

Now residing in multiple halls of fame, Byard is earning respect for years of dedication to his craft. While his play has always exuded confidence, the achievements and recognition that resulted from it are still unbelievable, Byard said.

“Even being in college and making plays and stuff like that I didn’t really envision this,” Byard said. “I really just wanted to come in and win ball games, try to help the team win, and did whatever I could, and it ended up becoming this. I’ve always been a guy that just kept his head down, just kept working, and this is what has happened now.”

This season, Byard starts for the Chicago Bears which stand at (4-2) after a bye week in the young NFL season. And while last week’s ceremony offered a brief moment of reflection, it’s time to get back to business for the NFL veteran.

“I definitely think when I’m retired, I can just sit down on that couch and really think about all the accomplishments that I’ve made, but as of right now I almost feel like I’m still in it a little bit, you know what I mean, keep working,” Byard said. “But moments like this are definitely times where I can just reflect and just appreciate all the things I’ve been able to accomplish.”

